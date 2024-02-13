William James College Expands Partnership with the Massachusetts School Administrators' Association for K-12 Leadership Licensure Program and Graduate Certificate in School Leadership

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William James College (WJC) today announced an expanded partnership with the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association (MSAA) that includes an advanced online program for teachers, school administrators, and other education professionals interested in furthering their leadership skills. Housed in WJC’s Center for Behavioral Health, Equity, and Leadership in Schools (BHELS,) the MSAA Leadership Licensure Program (LLP) has merged with WJC’s Graduate Certificate in School Leadership (GCSL) and will now be known as the Leadership Licensure Program/Graduate Certificate in School Leadership (LLP/GCSL.) The first cohort will enter the program in the Summer of 2024.

There is a history of collaboration between WJC and MSAA, with a diverse faculty including educators, school administrators, special education directors and professors with deep expertise in Organizational Leadership Psychology, Social Emotional Learning, Behavioral Health, DEI, and School Climate among other specialties. LLP/GCSL represents a joint venture that WJC and MSAA teams have developed and launched together.

“We value our long and productive partnership with MSAA and look forward to bringing this important new option to education professionals working to advance their skills and build on their experience,” said Kris Taylor, EdD, Director of LLP/GCSL.

William James College — which just marked its 50th anniversary— is a private, nonprofit higher educational institution located in Newton, Massachusetts. The College is widely recognized for educating the next generation of behavioral health and organizational leaders.

"We are excited to enhance our highly successful practitioner-based principal preparation program through an alliance with William James College with a focus on educational equity, racial understanding, and organizational transformation," said Bob Baldwin, Executive Director, MSAA.

Since 1844, the Massachusetts School Administrators’ Association has worked to address the professional needs of elementary- middle- and high school-level administrators and support and promote high quality educational opportunities for students throughout the Commonwealth.