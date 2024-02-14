XY Retail Partners with the Prestigious Italian Jewelry company Damiani to Enhance Retail Experience with Advanced and Cloud Native Unified Commerce Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, a leading provider of unified commerce solutions, is proud to announce its latest partnership with Damiani, the high-end jewelry brand renowned around the world for its refined Made In Italy creations. This collaboration will see Damiani implement XY Retail's state-of-the-art Point of Sale, Clienteling, Order Management System, Product Information Management and Digital Asset Management solutions for their 70+ stores in 12 countries and multiple continents to streamline its retail operations and elevate the customer experience.

“Brands like Damiani choose XY Retail due to our flexible system that caters to all aspects of retail, from e-commerce to everyday front and back-end needs,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “Through seamless API integration and the ability to maximize efficiency, XY Retail quickly levels the playing field for luxury brands battling against major digital competitors. We’re moving quickly to bring future-proofed capabilities to the luxury market and deliver the infrastructure to drive retailers’ entire end-to-end process.”

Damiani, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and history of technical innovation in design, will leverage XY Retail's comprehensive suite to optimize its global retail operations and to boost the omnichannel sales. The integration of these systems will enable a more cohesive shopping experience across all Damiani's channels, providing real-time visibility into inventory and customer data, and a customer experience on par with the unique heritage made of passion and attention to detail that is the foundation of the company founded by Enrico Damiani in 1924.

The implementation of XY Retail's solutions is expected to provide Damiani with increased sales flexibility, improved inventory accuracy, and enhanced customer engagement. This collaboration underscores XY Retail's commitment to providing advanced retail technology solutions to the luxury market and marks another milestone in the company's expanding global presence.

For more information about XY Retail and its solutions, please visit www.xyretail.com.

About XY Retail:

XY Retail is a trailblazer in the world of unified commerce solutions, revolutionizing the retail landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native platform seamlessly and vertically integrates mobile point of sale, order management, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities, empowering global brands to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future of retail, XY Retail is at the forefront of shaping the next generation of innovative and dynamic commerce.

About Damiani

Founded in Valenza in 1924, Damiani is an Italian jewelry company renowned around the world for its refined creations. Valued for the style, design and all-Italian craftsmanship of its creations, the Maison is the only jeweler in the world to have won as many as 18 Diamonds International Awards, the Oscar of the international jewelry world. The brand has prestigious single-brand boutiques in the most exclusive luxury shopping and culture capitals in the world in addition to selective distribution through major department stores and multi-brand shops.