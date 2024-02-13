DataRobot Joins Department of Commerce Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DataRobot announced it joined a new Department of Commerce initiative to support the development and deployment of trustworthy and safe AI. Established by the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC) will bring together leading AI stakeholders including creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations to meet this mission.

Leading the forefront of AI innovation for more than a decade, DataRobot has pioneered some of the most important applied technological advancements in AI and ML, with a focus on innovation that delivers real-world value for organizations across industries and users of all skill sets with enterprise-grade governance, safety and reliability.

“The AISIC represents a beacon of progress to set forth a comprehensive framework and practical approach to ensure AI safety and integrity,” said Haniyeh Mahmoudian, Global AI Ethicist, DataRobot. “Our engagement in the Consortium underscores our unwavering commitment to these principles at DataRobot, and we are proud to work with our partners in government, industry, academia and civil society to support the continued development of safe and trustworthy AI.”

“The U.S. government has a significant role to play in setting the standards and developing the tools we need to mitigate the risks and harness the immense potential of artificial intelligence. President Biden directed us to pull every lever to accomplish two key goals: set safety standards and protect our innovation ecosystem. That’s precisely what the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium is set up to help us do,” said Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce. “Through President Biden’s landmark Executive Order, we will ensure America is at the front of the pack – and by working with this group of leaders from industry, civil society, and academia, together we can confront these challenges to develop the measurements and standards we need to maintain America’s competitive edge and develop AI responsibly.”

To learn more about the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium, visit here.

