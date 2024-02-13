Tyler Technologies Signs Eight-Year Agreement with California State Parks

The Calaveras Big Trees State Park is one of 280 in the state that will use Tyler's Outdoor Recreation solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Calaveras Big Trees State Park is one of 280 in the state that will use Tyler's Outdoor Recreation solution. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an eight-year agreement with the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) to improve California’s state park reservation system using Tyler’s Outdoor Recreation solution.

California State Parks has been working with Tyler, formerly as US eDirect, since 2016, using its Recreation Management solution to help outdoor enthusiasts explore parks, reserve campsites, buy day passes, and make other purchases on Reserve California, the reservation system for the state park system. With the implementation of the Outdoor Recreation solution, Tyler will become the end-to-end system for State Parks, enabling everything from reservation booking to transactions.

“We’ve partnered with California for eight years, and we share their dedication to creating equitable access to the outdoors,” said Sascha Ohler, senior vice president, Outdoor Recreation for Tyler. “Our vision is to provide an enhanced, yet simple-to-use digital experience that improves the visitor experience for everyone, saves time for park staff, and effectively pays for itself. We look forward to working with California State Parks on a transition plan over the next six months and in partnership with the department over the next eight years.”

By fall 2024, park visitors will experience a familiar user interface with some streamlined capabilities. Moving into 2025, several new features and enhancements will be introduced into Reserve California.

With 280 park units and 68 million annual visitors, California State Parks contains the largest and most diverse natural and cultural heritage holdings of any state agency in the nation. With this agreement, Tyler continues to expand its footprint in California, which includes more than 600 government agencies in municipalities, counties, and districts.

Explore California’s state parks at ReserveCalifornia.com.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial