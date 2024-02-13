Avanci Announces 5G Vehicle License Agreement with General Motors

Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, has transformed how technologies are shared at the intersection of industries. (Graphic: Avanci)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci, the independent global leader in joint licensing solutions, today announced that it has signed a 5G Vehicle license agreement with General Motors, extending the two companies’ existing relationship to the next generation of connected vehicles.

By signing this latest agreement with Avanci, 5G connected vehicles from General Motors’ family of brands will be licensed to 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G essential patents of the more than 60 patent holders participating in the Avanci 5G Vehicle program today, as well as patent holders that join as licensors in the future.

Laurie Fitzgerald, President at Avanci Vehicle, said: “We are delighted that General Motors, a company focused on innovations that move and connect people to what matters, made the decision to participate in a second Avanci Vehicle program. Since we launched Avanci 5G Vehicle in August last year, we’ve seen the program grow to include more than a dozen automotive brands and over 60 licensors, reflecting continuing momentum for our global, one-stop solution.”

Avanci 5G Vehicle builds on the success of Avanci 4G Vehicle. More than 150 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads from almost 100 automotive brands are already covered by an Avanci 4G Vehicle license.

Details of the Avanci 5G Vehicle program, with participants and terms including early adopter pricing for licensees, can be found at avanci.com/5Gvehicle.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology can be simpler. An independent, global intermediary not owned or controlled by licensors or licensees, Avanci works at the intersection of different industries. Our one-stop solutions are designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our licensing platforms. Avanci is proud to be a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Innovators Community.

