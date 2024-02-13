CARET Legal and NetDocuments Further Strengthen Integration, Offering Best-in-Class Solutions for Law Firms to Streamline Their Work

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CARET Legal, a leading legal practice management system for midsized law firms, today announced its new integration partnership bundle with NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work.

As legal professionals are confronted with increasing demands on their resources and complex, heavy workloads, solutions that boost productivity and efficiency and automate routine tasks are paramount. This integration surfaces crucial information within a single interface, eliminating cumbersome and repetitive tasks to give legal professionals back their most critical asset—time.

“We are excited to partner with companies like NetDocuments who share in our commitment to helping law firms take their business further,” said Keri Gohman, CEO of CARET. "The combination of our solutions provides a comprehensive set of tools that empowers midsized firms to streamline their operational processes, so they have more time to focus on driving revenue and achieving their practice goals.”

Leveraging the NetDocuments integration, Fort Mitchell, Kentucky-based Dunham Law conveniently and quickly accesses matter-related files stored within the cloud-based DMS, create additional NetDocuments Workspaces, and perform advanced NetDocuments searches within CARET Legal. Brian Dunham, founder of Dunham Law, shared that the NetDocuments + CARET Legal integration “saves time and allows Dunham Law to deliver client services efficiently and professionally.”

“We are committed to delivering solutions and capabilities that enable legal professionals to work seamlessly and deliver the best business outcomes for their clients,” stated Reza Parsia, VP of Partnerships at NetDocuments. “Our partnership with CARET Legal is another example of doing just that, and we are excited to help legal professionals do their best work.”

NetDocuments and CARET have a combined five decades serving law firms. CARET Legal, an award-winning legal practice management software provider offers comprehensive cloud services including client intake, matter management, accounting and payments, as well as their recently launched features, workflows and credit card surcharging. NetDocuments offers the leading secure and scalable platform for managing documents and workflows, most recently launching ndMAX, an AI-enabled category of capabilities to further improve efficiency and enable firms to leverage AI responsibly. Each platform’s robust features and wealth of experience provide law firms with the expert guidance and tools needed to optimize their performance in an increasingly tech-focused industry.

To welcome new customers to the enhanced integration, NetDocuments and CARET Legal are excited to launch a limited-time bundled promotion during ABA Techshow. To learn more, visit caretlegal.com/ND-CL-integration.

About CARET:

CARET, the visionary force behind CARET Legal and HotDocs brings the latest in technology and automation to more than 10,000 legal and accounting firms, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET harnesses powerful and secure practice management, document automation, and payment processing platforms to take firms, professionals, and their clients further. To learn more, visit GetCARET.com.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments is a leading cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work. Backed by over 20 years of experience in cloud innovation, NetDocuments offers a complete end-to-end platform for document and email organization and management, including award-winning automation and research capabilities; robust security, collaboration, and search technologies; seamless integrations with other tools professionals use daily; and a suite of large language model AI-powered solutions with the security and guardrails to manage AI responsibly. NetDocuments supports over 7,000+ law firms, corporate legal departments, and public sector entities globally. Learn more about NetDocuments.

