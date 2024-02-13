Resolute Investment Managers and Ninety One Enter Strategic Partnership

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resolute Investment Managers, Inc. (“Resolute” or the “Company”), a diversified, multi-affiliate asset management platform with more than 30 affiliated and independent relationships, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with global asset manager Ninety One North America, Inc. (“Ninety One”). As a result of the new agreement, Resolute will be responsible for distributing two Ninety One separately managed account (“SMA”) strategies across its established distribution network of wealth management relationships.

The deployment of the Ninety One Global and International Franchise SMA strategies will help strengthen Resolute’s capabilities while further diversifying the Company’s product offerings.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Ninety One to bring their SMA strategies to financial advisors across the country,” Gregory Stumm, CFA®, CAIA®, senior vice president of Sales and head of Distribution for Resolute and American Beacon Advisors, Inc., said. “As investors continue to look for more personalized ways to broaden their market exposure, it’s necessary that Resolute’s offerings reflect the varying needs of the investment community, and we’re confident Ninety One’s specialist investment teams can deliver on that objective.”

With high-conviction portfolios focused on companies with strong brands and robust business models, Ninety One’s SMA strategies place an emphasis on companies that are well established in their industries and have proven track records. Both of Ninety One’s SMA strategies aim to create meaningful participation in up markets, smaller drawdowns in down markets and lower-than-average volatility.

Richard Garland, managing director and head of Global Advisor at Ninety One, said, “Through our partnership with Resolute, we will be able to leverage their extensive network and broaden our reach among financial advisors. Rooted in our differentiated Quality investment approach, the Ninety One Global and International Franchise SMA strategies can serve as a powerful addition to client portfolios to help them meet long-term financial goals.”

Ninety One’s SMA strategies, which will continue to be run by their Quality team, are now available via Resolute’s distribution network.

About Resolute Investment Managers

Resolute Investment Managers, Inc. is a diversified, multi-affiliate asset management platform with affiliated and independent relationships with more than 30 investment managers. Driven by future value creation, Resolute offers a unique platform that delivers strategic benefits through a full suite of distribution, operational and administrative services that may be leveraged by its affiliates. With roots as an unaffiliated sub-advised mutual fund sponsor, the majority of Resolute’s partnerships are with asset managers who invest and operate with full autonomy and independence. Resolute’s affiliates include American Beacon Advisors, Inc.; National Investment Services of America, LLC; RSW Investments Holdings, LLC; Shapiro Capital Management LLC and SSI Investment Management LLC. As of December 31, 2023, the affiliated companies of Resolute had $74.9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.resolutemanagers.com.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than USD$158 billion in assets as of December 31, 2023. Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, Ninety One started with domestic investments in an emerging market. Almost three decades of organic growth later, in 2020, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today, Ninety One offers distinctive active strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

In the Americas, Ninety One offers a full range of investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets. For more than a decade, the firm has been committed to clients in the U.S., Canada and Latin America, developing trusted partnerships by delivering local expertise with a global platform.

Ninety One aims to make a positive difference to people and the planet while delivering long-term investment returns. They do so through a robust and comprehensive integration of sustainability analysis and research into their investment processes. For more information, please visit NinetyOne.com.

Disclosures

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Resolute Investment Managers is a compensated promoter for Ninety One North America, Inc. (“Ninety One”). We are not a current client/investor of the firm. Receipt of cash and non-cash compensation influences our referral of prospective clients/investors to Ninety One. We are not providing investment advice or recommending an investment in the products managed by the firm. Click here for more information.

The Chartered Financial Analyst® (“CFA®”) designation is a globally recognized mark of distinction that attests to a charterholder’s success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management, research analysis and professional integrity.

The Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (“CAIA®”) designation is a mark of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association®. The mark certifies that individuals have successfully completed examinations and other specified certification standards.

RIM2024-PRESS-2 | 02/24