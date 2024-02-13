UFC® and Black Rifle Coffee Company Announce Multi-Year Live Event Marketing Partnership

LAS VEGAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and Black Rifle Coffee Company (NYSE: BRCC) (“BRCC”), a rapidly-growing, mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, today announced a new multi-year marketing partnership.

BRCC will become the exclusive “Official Coffee of UFC” in the U.S. With the sponsorship, BRCC will bring its distinct brand of caffeine-fueled energy to fans at UFC’s biggest U.S. events, featuring on-site presence, broadcast integration, custom digital and social content, and more.

“ As I’ve gotten to know the team at Black Rifle Coffee Company, I’ve come to respect how they’ve built their business and the values they stand for,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “ Taking care of the men and women who serve this country is something that has always been important to me and an issue I care deeply about. I’m proud to partner with a company like BRCC that is committed to helping veterans and others who have put their lives on the line and sacrificed so much to protect our way of life.”

" Embracing a shared commitment to excellence and service, Black Rifle Coffee Company stands as a trailblazer in crafting the standard of what it is to be a benefit corporation,” said Mat Best, Co-Founder of BRCC. “ We are immensely proud and excited to announce our partnership with UFC. UFC has revolutionized the landscape of competitive sports, and our collaboration aims to invigorate fans, fostering the creation of unforgettable experiences and lasting memories. Together, we fight forward with a shared vision of greatness for making a difference in the lives of those who served.”

BRCC, America’s fastest-growing coffee company, will once again activate its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC® 298: VOLKANOVSKI vs. TOPURIA, which takes place this Saturday, Feb. 17 in Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center. The event will feature a blockbuster featherweight championship bout that will see Alexander Volkanovski defend against undefeated No. 5 ranked-contender Ilia Topuria, as well as a pivotal bantamweight clash featuring No. 2 ranked-contender Merab Dvalishvili taking on former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion and No. 3-ranked Henry Cejudo.

This new agreement will entitle BRCC to be featured in every UFC event in the United States, receiving high-visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon at every UFC Pay-Per-View, as well as integrations in broadcast features throughout the Main Card of other select Pay-Per-Views.

In addition, for the first time in UFC history, UFC and BRCC will co-produce a Live Crowd Volume Meter to elevate the fan experience. The Black Rifle Coffee Crowd Meter will be implemented at every UFC arena show in the U.S. and will measure, in decibels, the volume of the crowd. The highest volume at each event will be recorded and posted on UFC social media platforms.

UFC and BRCC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 259 million users worldwide. The new partnership also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

This partnership builds on the relationship UFC and BRCC have forged over the years that has included, among other endeavors, support for military veterans. To commemorate Veterans Day last year, BRCC and UFC teamed up to raise awareness for HunterSeven Foundation, a nonprofit that leads research efforts in military exposures and their long- and short-term impacts on the health of the post-9/11 veteran population. As part of the activation, BRCC and UFC partnered to match $150,000 in public donations to HunterSeven Foundation to support services for veterans that prevent and detect cancer at its earliest stages through research, education, and accessible medical screenings.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 259 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Launched in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com or follow BRCC on social media.