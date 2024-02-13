Mid Coast Health System Accepts National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) to Reduce Physician Burnout and Improve Rural Physician Shortage

EL CAJON, Calif. & EL CAMPO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS), a non-profit organization providing a streamlined continuous certification pathway for physicians, today announced the acceptance of its continuous board certification program by Mid Coast Health System. Mid Coast Health System is one of Texas' leading rural statewide healthcare systems, consisting of hospitals, primary and specialty clinics, urgent care, and long-term care facilities across El Campo, Palacios, and Llano.

“As a rural system, we are always looking for ways to increase the number of physicians available to our patients and reduce burnout among our current physicians – NBPAS will allow us to achieve that,” said Thai Huynh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Mid Coast Health System. “By offering NBPAS certification, physicians can spend more time taking care of patients instead of answering questions that are often not relevant to their clinical practice.”

In Texas, 21 of 25 rural hospital closures are in counties designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas marked by a severe lack of access to physicians’ care. NBPAS is a nationally recognized, physician-led nonprofit organization which has been working to modernize the onerous, unproven continuous board certification market that is driving physicians out of medicine, reducing patient access to care and elevating costs. NBPAS supports rural medicine by helping to keep the doors open and physicians seeing patients. Its tangible, streamlined, and clinically relevant solution was created to elevate the practice of medicine over the business of medicine by eliminating obstacles, distractions and interference to what physicians know works best.

“We are thrilled that Mid Coast Health System is adding NBPAS as an accepted continuous board certification for its physicians,” said Paul Teirstein, M.D., President of NBPAS. “NBPAS’ pathway aligns with the highly specialized world of medicine that we live in today and champions physicians’ lifelong learning. By offering a less burdensome pathway for continuous certification, NBPAS is a tangible solution to burnout and the growing national physician shortage which is acutely felt in rural areas. The more time we give back to physicians, the more opportunities they have to positively impact patients’ – which is at the heart of practicing medicine.”

NBPAS was started by physicians in response to the demand for a continuous certification pathway based on practice-relevant Continuing Medical Education (CME). NBPAS meets national accreditation requirements for hospitals and health plans including: The Joint Commission, Det Nortske Veritas (DNV), the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ), the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), and the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).

For more information on certifying with or introducing NBPAS to your healthcare organization, please visit nbpas.org.

About The National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS)

Established in 2015, the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS) is a non-profit, physician-led organization which provides a pathway for continuous certification in all of the broadly recognized areas of specialty medical practice. NBPAS is led by a board of unpaid physicians, thought leaders in clinical and academic medicine, and is the only continuing certification board that strictly prohibits the discriminatory practice of time-unlimited "grandfathering.” To learn more about NBPAS’ mission and offerings, please visit nbpas.org.

About Mid Coast Health System

Mid Coast Health System (MCHS) is one of the leading rural healthcare providers in the state of Texas operating six hospital facilities. These hospitals are located throughout central and south Texas offering swing bed, acute in-patient and out-patient services, emergency room services, and more. Additionally, Mid Coast Health System offers a vast range of services through rehabilitation centers, rural health clinics, and pharmacies. Having over 800 employees, Mid Coast Health System offers stability to employees with exceptional benefits. Mid Coast Health System is a non-profit 501(c)3 community-oriented healthcare system dedicated to providing the highest standard of care for you and your family.