BMO Scales Digital Banking Capabilities for Customers Worldwide with Dynatrace

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that BMO, North America’s eighth largest bank by assets, is using the Dynatrace® platform to scale its digital capabilities and deliver best-in-class experiences to customers worldwide. As demand for digital interactions increases, BMO has reimagined traditional services and is optimizing operating efficiencies to enhance customer loyalty.

To do this, the bank works with Dynatrace. The Dynatrace platform’s core technologies, including the Grail™ data lakehouse and Davis® hypermodal AI, along with its continuous automation capabilities, assist BMO’s Technology, Resiliency, and Experience Operations (TREO) team in accessing precise answers about its technology environment. The insights BMO gains from Dynatrace have helped the bank continually improve the digital banking experience for customers, providing faster, more innovative banking experiences with lower risk.

“To drive our digital-first strategy and continue delivering speed and scale for our customers, BMO innovates rapidly and with confidence,” said Angela Sim, Chief Technology, Resiliency, Experience and Operations Officer, BMO. “The Dynatrace platform has allowed our team to embrace the principles of site reliability engineering (SRE) and ensures reliability is built into the core of our digital banking services. With the help of Dynatrace, we have significantly improved our response time and are increasing our continuous service availability. This allows us to focus on driving innovation and improving the digital experience, helping millions of customers make real financial progress.”

Dynatrace Grail unifies, stores, and processes BMO’s data while retaining the context of the environment where it originated. Dynatrace Davis AI then leverages the unified data from Grail to deliver precise answers in real time, enabling BMO’s TREO team to identify, report, and resolve issues instantly. This has resulted in an 80% reduction in the bank’s mean time to identify (MTTI) issues and root cause analysis (RCA) timelines.

"The Dynatrace platform has already delivered significant benefits to BMO,” continued Sim. “For example, log analytics previously required manual input that would take significant time and resources to complete. With Dynatrace, this process happens in seconds. In a rapidly evolving market, these efficiencies allow us to free up human resources, enabling employees to focus on delivering expert advice and strategic innovation.”

Visit our Customer Stories page for more details on how BMO uses Dynatrace to deliver reliable digital services to its customers.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a 15-day Dynatrace trial.

About BMO

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.