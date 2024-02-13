Introducing New Herbal Essences with Pure Plants of Aloe and Camellia Oil: For Nourished Hair that’s Surprisingly Lightweight

New Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner bottles have been designed to use 25% less plastic (vs Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips 400 mL, g/mL). (Photo: Business Wire)

New Herbal Essences with Pure Plants of Aloe and Camellia Oil delivers soft and flexible locks, without the weigh down. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rooted in plant science and powered by nature, Herbal Essences introduces a new line of shampoo and conditioner with Pure Plants of Aloe and Camellia Oil for nourished hair that’s surprisingly lightweight.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Not all natural ingredients are created equal. Some have hidden powers, unique properties made for your hair. Rooted in plant science and powered by nature, Herbal Essences introduces a new line of shampoo and conditioner products to nourish hair and leave it surprisingly lightweight!

76% of women are concerned about their hair feeling weighed down. While they want to nourish hair that feels dry or dull, they fear current offerings will cause build-up or leave a heavy feeling on their hair.

At the heart of each new formula is a blend of pure Aloe and lightweight Camellia Oil, ingredients certified by plant experts at The Royal Botanic Gardens, KEW, and carefully selected by Herbal Essences.

Pressed from the seeds of the camellia plant, camellia oil is similar to the structure of oils found naturally in healthy hair. It has a remarkable ability to absorb quickly into the hair and complements the moisturizing and protective powers of pure Aloe. Certified pure aloe is handpicked leaf by leaf and carefully extracted to preserve its antioxidant properties. Together, these ingredients help new Herbal Essences deliver soft and flexible locks without the weigh down.

“After learning so many consumers feel they have to compromise between dry or overly saturated hair that feels heavy, we sought to find ingredients that would solve for nourishment without the weigh-down,” said Rob Reiss, P&G NA Hair Care Vice President. “We’re thrilled to introduce New Herbal Essences with Pure Plants of Aloe and Camellia Oil to 11 collections of shampoo and conditioner.”

In addition to nourished, lightweight hair that looks and smells amazing, Herbal Essences is committed to sustainability and inclusive design. New Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner bottles are now made with 25% less plastic compared to the previous Herbal Essences bottle.* Additionally, Herbal Essences bottles include raised tactile markings so people with impaired vision can easily differentiate between shampoo (stripes) and conditioner (circles).

New Herbal Essences is certified PETA cruelty free and paraben free and offers many sulfate-free options for consumers. The new collections have at least 96% natural origin ingredients and offer a range of benefits, such as daily moisture, curl define, volume, frizz control, color nurture, and more. You can pick up a collection that’s best for your hair at any mass market retailer or HerbalEssences.com starting at $9.99.**

* Vs Herbal Essences Smooth Rose Hips 400 mL, g/mL * Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer

About Herbal Essences

At Herbal Essences, we are committed to real ingredients, inclusively designed products and partnerships with experts and organizations that protect & preserve the planet for all nature lovers. That’s why we have ongoing partnerships with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, to certify our real botanicals in Herbal Essences as well as with TerraCycle to offer a National recycling program across the U.S. We believe in the positive power of nature. We’re proud to be PETA cruelty-free.

To learn more about Herbal Essences visit www.herbalessences.com, or follow us on Instagram: @herbalessences, Facebook: facebook.com/HerbalEssences and Twitter: twitter.com/HerbalEssences.