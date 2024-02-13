‘Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed’ Exhibition Opens at Meuse Gallery Aspen

The work of restoring and recovering Banksy street art combines many disciplines, including construction work, transportation and the more refined processes of the fine art restorer. The transformation from a wall on location to a museum ready artifact is often dramatic.

After being recovered from its original location on London’s Clipstone Street, Banksy’s “If Graffiti Changed Anything” is prepared for transportation by the Fine Art Restoration Company. The story of the restoration is now on display at "Banksy - Restored Reclaimed" at Meuse Gallery, 601 E Hyman Avenue, CO 81611, through March 31st. (Photo: Business Wire)

A crew from London’s Fine Art Restoration Company recovers Banksy’s Yellow Lines Flower Painter from a street in East London, following a request from the building owner. The restored wall is now on display at "Banksy - Restored Reclaimed" at Meuse Gallery, 601 E Hyman Avenue, CO 81611, through March 31st. (Photo: Business Wire)

A crew from London’s Fine Art Restoration Company recovers Banksy’s Yellow Lines Flower Painter from a street in East London, following a request from the building owner. The restored wall is now on display at "Banksy - Restored Reclaimed" at Meuse Gallery, 601 E Hyman Avenue, CO 81611, through March 31st. (Photo: Business Wire)

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meuse Gallery Aspen is thrilled to announce the opening of a unique exhibition featuring reclaimed and restored works by the elusive street artist Banksy.

‘Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed’ highlights the journey of many of Banksy’s most notorious creations from their initial disruptive appearance on the street, their subsequent descent into disrepair, and their ironic reclamation into museum-worthy masterpieces.

'Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed' is the first show dedicated to addressing the controversial and intriguing plight of Banksy’s art from the street to the Auction House and beyond.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness several actual Banksy walls and gain insight into the stories behind each piece, as well as the unexplored world of saving contemporary street art from destruction for future generations. Featured walls include Yellow Lines Flower Painter, Peace is Tough - Choppers, If Graffiti Changed Anything, Have a Nice Day, Hula Girl, and Extinction Rebellion. Also on show will be the famed Girl with Balloon.

Exhibition Details

Title: Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed

Opening: Saturday, March 2nd - 31st, 2024

Location: Meuse Gallery Aspen, 601 E Hyman Avenue #201, Aspen, CO 81611

After its debut, Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed will go on tour to Meuse Gallery’s other locations in Saint Helena, CA and Carmel, CA.

"We are honored to present 'Banksy - Restored and Reclaimed' at Meuse Gallery Aspen, a world-first for us, that brings the formal discipline of the art conservators from London’s The Fine Art Restoration Company, face to face with the grit of the street artist. Transforming ephemeral spray can moments into enduring works that will be preserved for future generations," said Simon Bull, artist and owner of Meuse Gallery Aspen.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit our website at meusegallery.com or contact Sales Administrator, Laura Levin, Meuse Gallery, (310) 408-2773, laura@meusegallery.com

About Meuse Gallery Aspen

Meuse Gallery specializes in post-war contemporary art by gallery artists including Simon Bull, Kurz, and Bekah Bull. With three US locations in California and Colorado, Meuse Gallery also offers art advisory services to private clients.