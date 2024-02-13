Madison Beer Partners with JBL to Give Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look on Tour and Exclusive Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBL, a pioneer in innovative audio, is partnering with talented platinum-selling singer, songwriter, recording artist, producer and author Madison Beer. With over 2.4 billion streams earned worldwide, Madison is a dynamic and versatile artist whose sound blends pop, R&B, and soul influences with her powerful vocals. Recognized by fans and millions of social media followers as a creative force and visionary, Madison will create exclusive content while on tour with her JBL PartyBox and headphones by her side.

Madison will bring her JBL PartyBox and her favorite JBL headphones along for the ride as she documents behind-the-scenes moments and shares her tour experiences with her fans.

“I am excited to partner with JBL and give fans a behind the scenes look at my life on tour,” said Madison Beer.

JBL will be activating across New York City May 17 and 18 for the launch of the latest JBL PartyBox. Madison will host an intimate event on May 18th in NYC to launch the new JBL PartyBox series lineup. The event will be held during the NYC stop of Madison’s tour where fans will have the chance to win tickets and JBL products.

“Madison Beer’s unique voice and style make her a perfect fit for our brand, as we continue to champion and celebrate the voices of those who embrace self-expression,” said Chris Epple, Vice President of Marketing at HARMAN. “JBL stands as a beacon for inspiring, empowering, and connecting creators to embrace their individuality and we are excited that Madison Beer has made JBL products an indispensable part of her journey.”

For additional information on JBL or to view behind-the-scenes content from Madison in the coming months, visit www.JBL.com and follow @jblaudio on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

ABOUT MADISON BEER

Madison Beer is a platinum-selling singer, songwriter, recording artist, producer and author. Since making her music debut at the age of 12, Madison has evolved into a dynamic and versatile artist whose sound blends pop, R&B, and soul influences, with powerful, emotive vocals that convey a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience. Madison’s second studio album, Silence Between Songs, released in September, 2023, earned the Jericho, New York native her first career GRAMMY nomination for ‘Best Immersive Album’ and her second consecutive placement on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, following the debut of her first studio album, Life Support, on the chart in 2021.

In April 2023, Madison unleashed an essential facet of her artistry with the release of her memoir, The Half Of It, an honest and unflinching account of self-love. The memoir chronicles the past decade of Madison’s life in the spotlight and the background of her journey to her status as a public figure.

Madison also released a handful of singles this year, most notably “Spinnin” and “Sweet Relief.” The music video for “Sweet Relief” quickly cracked a million views in one-month post-release, while “Spinnin” inspires the name of Madison’s third headlining tour, The Spinnin Tour, which will cover 52 North American and European dates when it begins in February 2024.

When it comes to her music, Madison assumes creative control. She writes her own songs, produces, directs and creates her own visuals, and showcases unique artistry through her diaristic lyricism, tackling subjects that include mental health, grief, and heartbreak. With an audience of over 65 million on social media, Madison is one of the most influential voices of her generation.

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.