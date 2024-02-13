Famous Footwear, Caleres Reach $1 Million Milestone to Support Soles4Souls

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soles4Souls, the organization committed to turning shoes and clothing into opportunity, has reached a $1 million milestone in donations from customers rounding up at the register in store and online at Famous Footwear, and online at Caleres brand websites including Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Sam Edelman. The program was launched in the fall of 2023 and the funds will benefit Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid initiative, which is committed to providing a pair of brand-new athletic shoes to students experiencing homelessness across the United States.

“While our relationship with Caleres goes back many years, this partnership has gone to new levels, especially thanks to Famous Footwear,” said Soles4Souls President and CEO Buddy Teaster. “They and their customers trust us with their hard-earned contributions so tens of thousands of our most vulnerable students will receive new athletic shoes. We take that seriously and are deeply grateful to work with them as we serve communities across the country.”

In addition to the monetary donations, Famous Footwear customers have donated more than 15,000 of their gently used shoes in-store to the Soles4Souls 4Opportunity program. Under 4Opportunity, Soles4Souls and its partners in low-income countries work with individuals to start and grow their own businesses. By selling the donated shoes and clothing, they can then provide for their families.

“We’re proud to partner with Buddy and the Soles4Souls organization to help make an impact on the lives of so many kids in need,” said Mike Edwards, President of Famous Footwear. “We are grateful to our customers and team for once again generously helping to improve the lives of others, while also supporting sustainability and circularity.”

In 2022, Caleres made an initial two-year, $1 million commitment from the Caleres Cares Charitable Trust, providing both funds and new shoes to support the 4EveryKid program. The Trust commitment combined with the round-up initiative in stores and online brings the total donated to more than $2 million.

To learn more about Soles4Souls’ efforts around the world, visit soles4souls.org.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid, and 4ThePlanet, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 94 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 138 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Vionic, and more. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.