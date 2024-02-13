Tallarna Awarded a Place on PfH’s Procurement Framework SHED 3

LONDON & NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallarna, a global climate technology company for the built environment, today announced that it has been awarded a place on the Social Housing Emerging Disruptors 3 Framework (SHED 3). Managed by Procurement for Housing (PfH), this UK-wide initiative facilitates the procurement of change-making solutions that help Social Housing Providers (SHPs) address today’s most pressing challenges and accelerate net zero.

Being a SHED 3 approved supplier makes it simpler, quicker, and more cost effective for SHPs to tender Tallarna’s unique software-led risk analytics and integrated performance insurance. These products underpin the company’s Decarbonisation-as-a-Service offering, which identifies financially viable retrofits, creates attractive software-led business cases, guarantees project outputs (kWhs, £), introduces off-balance sheet private finance, and manages retrofit delivery and ongoing performance for thousands of homes at a time.

Tallarna's offering will be transformative for PfH’s 1,000+ members, who collectively manage 3.9 million homes. Many face a looming 2030 EPC C deadline without a financially or contractually feasible way to action works. Tallarna’s scalable and standardised solution will not only support members in accessing long-term, flexible, and risk-managed finance but will ensure residents receive day-one energy bill savings.

SHED 3 was set up in response to member demands for a tender process that supports the deployment of transformative products and business models. Tallarna’s inclusion on SHED 3 speaks to social housing’s need for mechanisms that expand providers’ financing capacity while leaving residents better off. Tallarna is one of 21 change-making suppliers on SHED 3, a framework aligned with the Government’s National Procurement Strategy.

Tim Meanock, CEO at Tallarna said “The ability to simply, transparently, and efficiently procure alternative decarbonisation mechanisms is vital for Social Housing Providers to move the needle on climate change and fuel poverty. We are delighted to be part of the SHED 3 framework, mobilising private finance with the terms, structuring, risk allocation, and scale that providers need to deliver meaningful action for their residents and the planet.”

“Tallarna’s inclusion on the SHED 3 framework offers a completely new opportunity for our customers, fast-tracking the progress we’re all aiming for in decarbonising the UK’s homes. Our platform supports housing providers at every step of the tender process, facilitating industry best practice for suppliers and their customers,” commented Neil Butters, Head of Procurement at PfH.