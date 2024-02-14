The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ Celebrates the Next Hottest Things On and Off the Football Field

ROME, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ teamed up with two of the biggest rising stars in professional football and a celebrity chef to athletes as part of the brand’s “Next Hottest Thing” campaign. Through partnerships with quarterback CJ Stroud, who was recently named the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, running back Bijan Robinson and celebrity chef to athletes Manwell McLean, who is known as “Chef Hoppie,” the hot sauce brand aimed to celebrate the next hottest things both on and off the football field and bring fans big flavors all season long.

As part of the campaign, Stroud, Robinson and Chef Hoppie shared their love for The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce through social media content. To celebrate the collaboration, fans joined the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NextHottestThing. The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce also hosted unique giveaways for fans and introduced The Next Hottest Thing bundle pack, a special bundle packed with its hottest and tastiest flavors.

To learn more, visit louisianahotsauce.com/next-hottest-thing.

This is the second year in a row that the hot sauce brand partnered with a star athlete to create an impactful collaboration and connect with passionate football fans. During the 2022-2023 season, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce partnered with quarterback Jalen Hurts to boost brand visibility and engagement and drive product sales with the launch of the Jalen Hurts Signature Edition Louisiana Hot Sauce.

About Summit Hill Foods:

Summit Hill Foods is a leading branded food company with nationally recognized brands: Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™ and Better Than Gravy®. In addition to the retail brand portfolio, Summit Hill Foods serves as a flavor-first solution provider and trusted ingredient supplier to foodservice distributors, manufacturers and restaurants. To learn more, visit SHFoods.com.