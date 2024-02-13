Alloy.ai Partners with WM Barr to Transform Its Sales Capabilities and Retail Relationships

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy.ai, the omnichannel revenue intelligence platform for consumer goods brands, today announced that WM Barr, maker of leading products for the home improvement and automotive repair industries, has selected Alloy.ai to enhance its ability to identify new sales opportunities, respond more quickly to changes in demand and strengthen key retail partnerships.

Founded in 1946 by William M. Barr, the company quickly became an icon in the home improvement and automotive repair industries. WM Barr’s brands included Goof Off, Klean-Strip, DampRid, Mold Armor, Citristrip, and many more. As a modern, innovative consumer brand, WM Barr was seeking a dynamic analytics platform that could give them near real-time sales and inventory data so they could better align supply and demand, and ultimately use insights to grow top-line revenue.

WM Barr selected Alloy.ai because of the platform’s ability to automatically aggregate and normalize data from 850+ retailers and supply chain partners, then provide real-time analytics to power sales, marketing and supply chain decisions. Alloy.ai’s ability to surface point-of-sale trends, highlight lost sales due to out of stocks and alert brands to phantom inventory issues, and provide data-backed replenishment recommendations were all key factors in WM Barr’s decision.

“Converting data into valuable insights that help us better manage our portfolio is critical, partnering with Alloy.ai will help us accelerate this capability for WM Barr,” said Ricardo Gonzalez-Alduenda, VP of Sales at WM Barr.

“We’re excited that a leading brand like WM Barr selected Alloy.ai,” said Joel Beal, CEO and Co-founder at Alloy.ai. “WM Barr, like Alloy.ai, is founded on innovation, and we look forward to partnering with them to help them grow revenue, increase efficiency and build stronger retail partnerships. We couldn’t be more thrilled to add WM Barr to the growing list of home improvement and automotive care brands that trust Alloy.ai to grow their business.”

For more information about Alloy.ai visit www.Alloy.ai.

About Alloy.ai

Alloy.ai is purpose-built to help consumer goods brands sell more products, save time and solve complex supply chain challenges. With daily SKU store-level insights in Alloy.ai, brands can quickly sense problems, predict issues their competitors won’t see coming and respond in seconds instead of days. Alloy.ai is built on a cloud data platform powered by 850+ pre-built connectors that integrate point-of-sale and inventory data with supply chain data – giving brands complete and instant visibility into demand and inventory across their network. Alloy.ai is trusted by companies ranging from the Fortune 500 to digital natives, including, Crayola, Bic, Valvoline, Bosch and Melissa & Doug. Customers routinely achieve a 35%+ reduction in out-of-stocks, a 5%+ bottom line impact and millions of dollars in incremental orders with their retail partners. To learn more, please visit www.Alloy.ai.