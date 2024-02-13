Innsena Announces Impact Partnership with CancerX

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innsena, a health tech consultancy focused on improving care outcomes for underserved communities, today announced its partnership with CancerX, a public-private partnership announced by The White House as a national accelerator to boost digital innovation in the fight against cancer as part of the reignited Cancer Moonshot. Innsena joins the initiative as its first Impact Supporter.

“There are few conditions where the disparity in innovations benefiting underserved communities is more apparent than in the treatment and prevention of cancer,” says Kat McDavitt, president and founding partner of Innsena. “In CancerX, we found a community of partners delivering equitable solutions to hard problems, even when financial incentives do not otherwise exist.”

As an Impact Supporter, Innsena joins more than 150 member organizations committed to accelerating digital innovations in the treatment and prevention of cancer for all patients, including our nation’s most vulnerable. Innsena’s $100,000 contribution to CancerX will be used to accelerate programs underway—including efforts to improve equity and reduce financial toxicity in cancer care and research—and more rapidly launch new initiatives.

“We decided that, if the incentives to innovate in cancer care for vulnerable populations don’t exist, then we would create them,” says Leslie Kirk, CEO and managing partner of Innsena. “Our financial commitment to CancerX is a step forward that we hope will start a broader movement among our industry peers.”

Innsena works with health technology organizations to positively impact the healthcare experience for individuals who are medically underserved—including disadvantaged and rural communities—as well as strengthening public health infrastructure in the United States. Patients without insurance and those on Medicaid are more likely to present with more advanced cancers. Cancer deaths are inequitably distributed and higher among non-white and rural populations. And disparities in the financial burden of fighting and surviving cancer, access to cancer care and outcomes for the medically underserved are well documented.

Cancer is one of the topmost costly conditions in the United States and the second leading cause of death. Many underserved patients lack needed support and are left financially devastated by the burden of the disease. As a CancerX Impact Partner, Innsena will work collaboratively with the public-private partnership to advise on health disparities, the needs of the underserved, access to care and rural and tribal community, and other needs as its programs evolve.

“We’re grateful Innsena has chosen to join the CancerX community,” says Jennifer Goldsack, CEO of the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), co-host of CancerX. “This partnership will help us more rapidly pioneer and equitably deploy innovative solutions that can prevent and cure cancer and improve the lives of all people living with cancer.”

CancerX was announced in February 2023 as part of The White House's reignited national Cancer Moonshot initiative. This represents a public-private partnership, co-hosted by Moffitt Cancer Center and the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH).

ABOUT INNSENA

Innsena is a health technology consultancy dedicated to improving the nation’s public health infrastructure and advancing care outcomes for underserved communities. Supporting innovators in digital health, public-private and non-profit partnerships, and government agencies, Innsena provides growth consulting, market access, commercialization, strategic communications and public affairs services to create high-impact programs that improve the US healthcare system. For more information, visit: https://www.innsena.com.