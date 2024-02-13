Hawk Ridge Systems and DyeMansion Forge New Partnership to Bring End-Use Parts to Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawk Ridge Systems and DyeMansion form a strategic partnership to bring more high-quality 3D printing post-processing solutions to multi jet fusion (MJF) customers, additive manufacturers and sustainability creators. Together, the companies will continue to develop an innovative future in additive manufacturing worldwide.

For nearly 30 years, Hawk Ridge Systems has served the U.S. and Canadian markets as a leading provider of design-to-manufacturing solutions, from engineering and manufacturing software to 3D printers and scanners. DyeMansion is the global leader, serving over 46 countries, in 3D-printing post-processing solutions that turn raw 3D-printed powder-bed fusion parts into high-quality products with its industrial 3D-finishing technologies.

“DyeMansion offers impressive post-processing finishing technologies that change how our customers can develop end-use parts. This partnership will provide our MJF customers with more sustainable, high-quality opportunities as they continue innovating into the future,” said Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems. “We are excited to continue future-proofing our additive manufacturing customers with DyeMansion.”

DyeMansion’s core values include creating technology for the future and sustainable post-processing production methods. Its products provide flexible solutions for small batches and high-volume needs for industrial factories.

Hawk Ridge Systems’ integrated-solution portfolio will now include the complete Print-to-Product workflow with the products — Powershot C, Powershot S, DM60 and Powerfuse S.

The Powershot C and Powershot S offer customers automated depowdering, easy and efficient part cleaning, smoother finished parts and high-quality part surfaces. The DM60 provides customers with the widest range of color options for gray and white base material available today. With the Powerfuse S, customers can experience the only green vapor polishing solution for highly industrial manufacturing that reduces the costs per part due to high levels of automation and a closed-loop system.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Hawk Ridge Systems and welcome them as our newest Platinum Sales Partner in North America,” said Kai Witter, Chief Customer Officer at DyeMansion. “This partnership not only strengthens our network, but also underlines our shared commitment to deliver state-of-the-art post-processing solutions to customers across the United States. We look forward to working closely together with the Hawk Ridge Systems team to bring end-use parts to the market, no matter the application or industry.”

Hawk Ridge Systems also offers HP, Markforged and Formlabs 3D printing technologies; Artec and Creaform 3D scanners; and Dassault Systèmes solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE and CAMWorks manufacturing software. In addition to software and hardware solutions, the company has other business growth services, including end-to-end manufacturing options with A3D Manufacturing, instructor-led training courses and resources for its products, and on-demand video tutorials on SolidProfessor’s highly engaging learning environment.

For more information about this partnership or 3D printing post-processing solutions, contact Hawk Ridge Systems at info@hawkridgesys.com or visit the website at www.hawkridgesys.com, or contact DyeMansion at hello@dyemansion.com or through its website at www.dyemansion.com.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of engineering and manufacturing tools, technology, services and training in the U.S. and Canada. As one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions, it offers manufacturing software from CAMWorks, 3D printers from HP, Markforged, Formlabs and 3D scanners from Artec 3D, Creaform and Geomagic.

Hawk Ridge Systems is also a top SOLIDWORKS reseller and offers the complete portfolio of Dassault Systèmes solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, SIMULIA and the full suite of analysis, product data management and productivity tools.

Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America. For more information, visit hawkridgesys.com.

About DyeMansion

DyeMansion is the global leader in industrial polymer 3D printing post-processing solutions that turn raw 3D-printed parts into high-value products. From perfect-fit eyewear to personalized car interiors, its technology makes 3D-printed products a part of our everyday lives.

Starting in 2015 with the first industrial coloring solution for powder bed fusion parts, the Munich-based company extended its portfolio with advanced part cleaning and surfacing solutions for a wider range of 3D-printing technologies in the field of plastics.

Today, DyeMansion’s Print-to-Product workflow combines industry-leading hardware with the widest range of color and surfacing options on the market. Its systems are applicable for Industry 4.0 and can be integrated seamlessly into various production processes.

Reduced cost per part, unmatched quality and high sustainability are core values that drive each innovation of this fast-growing company. In addition to these principles, finding the right finish for every application is what drives the team at DyeMansion. For more information, visit dyemansion.com.