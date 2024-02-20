Superna Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Arrow Electronics

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Superna, the global leader in data security and cyberstorage solutions – for on-premise, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments – announced today that it has signed a software distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a FORTUNE 109 value-added distributor.

Under the agreement, Superna’s Data Security and Resiliency solutions are now available to Arrow’s thousands of commercial and federal channel partners to help them secure data against increasingly sophisticated ransomware and other cyber threats. By teaming with Superna, Arrow is now the first large technology company to broadly distribute Superna’s suite of next-generation Data Security and Resiliency solutions to its global customer base.

Arrow aggregates the world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes complexity in the IT buying process by connecting technologies with thousands of channel partners and end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

Arrow has one of the largest technology distribution platforms in the world, and guides innovation for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. Arrow will enable its sales force to bring Superna software to its entire customer base.

“For more than a decade, Superna has led the way in providing security and resiliency at the data layer, closing the data security gap and allowing our customers to meet the challenge of increasingly sophisticated ransomware attacks and other cyber threats. Our collaboration with Arrow will accelerate our ability to deliver compelling business and technical value to global enterprise customers, with an equally compelling ROI,” said Andrew MacKay, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer of Superna. “With Arrow's integration and global supply chain capabilities, Superna is well-equipped to meet our customers' demands and continue our strong growth in the market.”

About Superna

For more than a decade, Superna has provided innovation and leadership in data security and cyberstorage solutions for unstructured data, both on-premise and in the hybrid cloud. Its solutions are in use in thousands of organizations around the globe, helping them to close the data security gap by providing automated, next generation cyber defense at the data layer. Superna is recognized by Gartner as a solution provider in the cyberstorage category. For more information, visit www.superna.io.