Evolv Technology Rounds Out Boston Sports Screening by Adding TD Garden

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leading security technology company pioneering AI-based weapons detection to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with TD Garden, New England’s premier sports and entertainment arena and home of the storied NHL’s Boston Bruins and NBA’s Boston Celtics.

This latest partnership means that New England fans and visitors attending sporting events, concerts or other entertainment experiences at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, Boston College and now, TD Garden, will pass through Evolv’s state-of-the-art weapons screening systems, Evolv Express®, without having to always empty their pockets or wait in long lines.

“TD Garden is committed to providing a best-in-class experience for our guests, and safety and security is paramount,” said Glen Thornborough, president of TD Garden and COO of Boston Bruins. “Evolv’s innovative technology allows us to do just that, while also streamlining the entry process and minimizing wait times.”

Evolv has revolutionized security and the ease with which people gather for events by replacing traditional metal detectors with advanced weapons screeners that provide a better, faster, and safer experience. Evolv’s Express system utilizes advanced AI and sensor technology to screen guests as they walk through security at the pace of life. Guests simply walk through a sleek and modern screening lane, reducing the need to divest personal effects. This not only enhances security but also creates a more positive and efficient experience for everyone. The new entry process at TD Garden will begin on February 17.

“We are proud to call Boston our home,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Our company was founded on a vision to make the world safer. Ten years ago, our co-founders, like all of us, were reeling from the tragedy at the Boston Marathon and knew there needed to be a better way to make people safer where they gather. A decade later, we are honored to work with more than 600 customers around the world to make that vision a reality; and it is especially meaningful to help protect our hometown. We are Boston Strong.”

Since the launch of Evolv Express in 2019, Evolv has screened more than 1 billion people. Evolv’s technology can be found in leading theme parks, sports stadiums, performing arts centers, casinos and arenas in addition to hundreds of schools, hospitals and places of worship. Evolv is committed to making the world a safer place to live, learn, work and play.

