Charityvest and OneAscent partner on a modern giving capability for wealth management clients

Charityvest, a provider of modern charitable giving accounts, today announced a partnership with OneAscent, a leading family of companies committed to delivering financial solutions to advisors and investors. Together, they are launching OneGive, a private-labeled donor-advised fund (DAF) and philanthropy program to OneAscent's advisors and their clients.

The partnership also marks the public launch of Charityvest for Advisors, the next-generation capability powering OneGive, which can enable any wealth advisor to offer a comprehensive charitable giving program leveraging Charityvest’s modern financial technology for DAFs under their own brand.

The OneGive DAF program (powered by Charityvest) is part of OneAscent's commitment to make giving a key capability as they add more value to clients.

"Our DAF offering through Charityvest reflects our commitment to enriching clients’ lives with innovative solutions and amplifying charitable impact through strategic giving,” said Harry Pearson, CEO at OneAscent.

Through Charityvest for Advisors, each OneAscent client will have access to a OneGive DAF managed by their advisor. They also have access to curated giving opportunities, charitable advisory experts, and educational content on demand. Through the intuitive, tech-enabled experience and the programmatic involvement of the advisor, conversations about giving can become more easily actionable, leading to more giving.

Charityvest for Advisors will enable OneAscent to:

Offer a branded DAF program with custom investments to clients.

Engage clients with collaborative philanthropic opportunities, such as family giving funds or expert-sourced cause funds.

Have access to the Charityvest network of philanthropy, complex gift, and charitable planning advisors.

Avoid hassle through automated back-office DAF administration and integrations.

Charityvest’s Co-founder and CEO, Stephen Kump, said, “In a world where advisors are looking for more ways to add value, Charityvest's vision is to empower every wealth management firm to launch their own ‘giving practice’ for their clients. Giving should become a standard offering, and OneAscent is taking a market leadership role and setting that standard. We’re proud to partner with them.”

About Charityvest

Charityvest is on a mission to catalyze generosity via modern technology. It endeavors to enable everyone to engage more in philanthropy—to give, to give more, and to give better. In addition to Charityvest for Advisors, the platform offers a modern donor-advised fund (DAF) giving experiences for consumers and workplaces to purposefully manage their charitable giving in one place. Charityvest is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and is backed by Y Combinator, Sovereign’s Capital, Teamworthy Ventures, and others. To get your own Charityvest account, visit charityvest.org.

About OneAscent

OneAscent is a family of Kingdom-minded companies committed to delivering values-based financial solutions to advisors and investors. OneAscent Financial Services, OneAscent Investment Solutions, OneAscent Capital, OneAscent Wealth Management and OneAscent Family Offices each offer a comprehensive suite of faith-driven strategies and solutions designed to help advisors, investors and stewards live aligned with what they value most. OneAscent’s business model reflects our belief that financial planning and wealth management are engaged partnerships between clients, financial advisors and investment resources. In these areas, we strive for clarity, communication and unity. OneAscent is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and serves clients through office locations across the United States. For more information about OneAscent, visit www.oneascent.com.