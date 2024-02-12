Rebellion Defense Awarded Contract to Support US Navy Project Overmatch

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebellion Defense, a leading U.S. defense software and services company, today announced its partnership with U.S. Navy Project Overmatch. Rebellion Defense will deliver Project Overmatch cutting-edge technology and custom software solutions through its Mission Engineering service offering.

With this new partnership, Rebellion Defense will support the U.S. Navy’s need for agile software by integrating its engineers and operators into the fabric of Project Overmatch. Rebellion Defense will demonstrate proof of concept opportunities to add speed, automation, and cognitive benefits to analysts, decision-makers, and warfighters.

The Navy’s Project Overmatch, characterized by Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday as “the bedrock for the joint tactical network of the future,” is a top-priority initiative aimed at improving data-driven decision-making as part of the Navy's contribution to the Pentagon's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) strategy.

“Rebellion Defense is eager to assist the Navy in optimizing its software capabilities and to support the Navy’s contributions to the Pentagon's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control strategy,” said Ben FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer at Rebellion Defense. “In this era of software-defined defense, secure and trusted human-machine teaming is critical. This contract underscores Rebellion's commitment to practical and responsible AI, user-centered software, fast outcomes, and collaboration.”

Rebellion Defense is operating under a subcontract agreement with Fuse, a warfighter-focused engineering and design firm, under its prime contract from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). The task order’s deliverables will contribute to the Navy’s mission to enhance data-driven decision-making.

This contract with U.S. Navy Project Overmatch comes at an exciting moment of expansion for Rebellion Defense, with the company recently announcing a DISA Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization for Rebellion Nova and partnerships with the Army and the National Nuclear Security Administration.

About Rebellion Defense

Rebellion Defense is a technology company developing advanced software to ensure mission-critical organizations stay ahead of emerging threats. Rebellion Defense brings together engineers who built commercial software products that transformed our way of life and defense experts who deeply understand the mission and stakes of national security. For more information, visit rebelliondefense.com and follow Rebellion Defense on LinkedIn and X, @RebellionDef.

About Project Overmatch

Project Overmatch is a high-priority Department of Navy (DON) effort aimed at enabling a Navy and Marine Corps that swarms the sea, delivering synchronized lethal and non-lethal effects from near-and-far, every axis and every domain. It will connect platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with the Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools, and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance using manned and unmanned systems. Project Overmatch will leverage the latest in digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and information and networking technologies for improved fleet readiness worldwide.

About NAVWAR

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers, and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition, and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty, and reserve professionals located around the world.