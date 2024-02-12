Saama and Pfizer Expand Agreement to Integrate AI-Driven Data Solutions Across R&D Portfolio

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saama, a provider of AI-based solutions that accelerate clinical development and commercialization, today announced a newly expanded, multi-year agreement with global biopharmaceutical leader Pfizer to help expedite clinical research.

The agreement represents the expansion of a strategic relationship that began in 2020 when Saama and Pfizer entered into a partnership to automate Pfizer’s data review processes with artificial intelligence (AI). The result of that initial collaboration was Smart Data Quality (SDQ), which significantly cut down the time to database lock. With this new agreement, Pfizer will continue to scale SDQ to help streamline and accelerate its data review processes across its broader portfolio of global studies.

“Our initial collaboration with Pfizer for its COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated the unprecedented power of our AI-enabled technology platform to improve and accelerate the clinical trial process, and ultimately, its ability to help bring treatments to patients faster,” said Lisa Moneymaker, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Saama. “The opportunity to now scale across more of the Pfizer portfolio underscores the evidence-based potential of Saama’s one-of-a-kind platform to fundamentally change the way drug development is done to benefit more people around the world.”

“Building a sustainable framework to accelerate analysis and reporting for clinical trials is fundamental to speeding up the development of breakthrough medicines,” said Demetris Zambas, Vice President and Global Head Data Monitoring and Management, Pfizer. “We look forward to expanding our strategic partnership with Saama across our global portfolio, leveraging their cutting-edge, AI-based technologies to reduce the time and effort required for data review and reconciliation, and to improve the quality and consistency of data across routine and complex clinical studies alike.”

Not limited to SDQ, the new agreement expands the existing relationship to help Pfizer to accelerate regulatory submissions across its portfolio using Saama’s new advanced Biometrics Research and Analysis Information Network. Pfizer will now have the potential to reduce regulatory submission timelines across its global portfolio, as this next-generation solution streamlines statistical programming and biostatistics workflows, digitizes study specifications, and generates submission-ready tables, listings, and figures (TLF) artifacts. It will also set the stage for continuing automation and innovation to further accelerate future trial submissions.

Saama’s solutions use the industry’s most advanced technology and AI capabilities to give study teams the power to manage the high volume and variety of today’s clinical trial data.

Throughout studies, data are centralized and standardized from multiple sources to enable streamlined medical review processes, improve patient safety oversight, predict participant behavior, accelerate clinical signal discovery, and more.

The Saama platform of AI-enabled SaaS products and solutions supports the full spectrum of clinical development. To learn more about the Saama platform and its custom solutions and services or to schedule a personalized demonstration, visit saama.com.

