Huron to Acquire Global Philanthropic Management Consulting Firm GG+A

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire GG+A, a leading philanthropic management consulting firm that helps education institutions and healthcare, arts and other nonprofit organizations build and accelerate the philanthropic programs that support their mission. Successful fundraising programs and campaigns can play a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve their strategic objectives and widen their impact.

“ GG+A is well-known for helping its clients around the world achieve their philanthropic goals and serving as their trusted advisor to advance their missions,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “ By combining our deep client relationships and digital capabilities with GG+A’s extensive consulting expertise in advancement, our clients will benefit from a robust, data-informed strategy across the donor journey.”

Founded in 1961, GG+A collaborates with clients across the globe to understand their unique fundraising landscape and develop sustainable, high-performing institutional programs that help accelerate their growth strategies, strengthen constituent experiences that build stronger donor and alumni relationships, and improve productivity.

“ GG+A has more than six decades of experience collaborating with clients in North America and abroad to build sustainable, high-performing programs that accelerate philanthropic growth in support of an organization’s strategy and the establishment of long-term donor communities,” said John Glier, who has served as CEO of GG+A for the past 30 years. “ We are pleased and excited to join Huron and its talented global team. Huron’s remarkable client service, its depth of digital resources, and its reach across many of the same client institutions we have served in the past, will strengthen and expand the work of GG+A.”

Approximately 100 members of the GG+A team will join Huron.

GG+A will be included in Huron’s Education operating segment. Terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close in March 2024, were not disclosed.

