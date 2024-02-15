HCA Healthcare Selects Teradata VantageCloud to Complement Data Strategy

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced that HCA Healthcare is moving certain operational data and analytic workloads to Teradata VantageCloud on Google Cloud as part of its cloud data strategy. HCA Healthcare has partnered with Teradata for more than two decades.

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services comprising 183 hospitals and approximately 2,300 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

“ HCA Healthcare has a robust agenda to advance digital capabilities across our organization to help us serve our patients, colleagues and communities,” said Chad Wasserman, Chief Information Officer at HCA Healthcare. “ Key to this effort is collaboration with leading technology providers like Teradata, with whom we have a longstanding and productive relationship.”

“ HCA Healthcare’s commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare has been unwavering. We are thrilled to help accelerate their cloud initiatives with our cost-effective, secure and scalable platform for trusted AI,” said Todd Cione, Chief Revenue Officer at Teradata. “ We are honored to be part of HCA Healthcare’s cloud-first journey, and look forward to the innovation, insights, and outcomes we can drive together.”

