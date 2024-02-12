Sompo Horizon Enters AgeTech Collaborative™ From AARP®, Fueling Innovation for Aging Care Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Horizon, a premier caregiving benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is pleased to announce it is a participant in the AgeTech CollaborativeTM from AARP®, an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity technology space . Sompo Horizon’s participation underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and improving the quality of life for individuals aged 50 and over through cutting-edge technology.

The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP serves as a nexus for collaboration among industry leaders, startups, and experts in the field of aging technology, championing meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age.

Sompo Horizon recognizes the pressing need for comprehensive solutions that empower caregivers and support aging individuals in maintaining fulfilling and independent lives. With its experience and commitment to technological innovation, Sompo Horizon is well-positioned to address the challenges faced by caregivers and their aging loved ones. Its CareGo Platform is designed to provide caregivers with the necessary technology and tools to enhance the caregiving experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art solutions, CareGo aims to streamline communication, monitor health and safety, and offer valuable resources that enable caregivers to provide optimal care while fostering a sense of autonomy and dignity for aging individuals. Sompo Horizon’s participation in the AgeTech Collaborative signals its commitment to advancing technologies that make a meaningful difference in the lives of seniors and their caregivers, ultimately contributing to a more connected and supportive aging community.

“We are thrilled to be part of AgeTech Collaborative from AARP in the Enterprise category," said Tetsuya Morito, President of Sompo Horizon. "Our parent company, Sompo Holdings, and its subsidiary Sompo Care Group are leaders in addressing the diverse needs of the elderly and their families in Japan. Therefore, our participation aligns seamlessly with our company’s long-standing commitment to leveraging technology to improve the lives of seniors. By joining forces with other AgeTech Collaborative from AARP industry leaders, startups, and experts, we look forward to driving meaningful advancements in aging technology that make a positive impact on the aging population."

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health, and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money, and alleviating stress.

About Sompo Holdings

Sompo Holdings is creating social value for security, health and wellbeing of customers, operating domestic (Japanese) P&C insurance business, overseas (re)insurance business, domestic life insurance business, nursing care & seniors business, and digital business with about 73,000 employees in 28 countries. Since its foundation as Japan’s first fire insurance company for more than 130 years, we have been providing solutions to various challenges in society.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), SOMPO’s consolidated ordinary income totaled over JPY 4,600 billion (USD 34.5 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We have been achieving steady growth based on each business while accelerating new investments in growth areas. For more information, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/.

*Conversion rate: USD/JPY 133.53 as of March 31, 2023

About AgeTech Collective™ from AARP®:

AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® is an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity tech space to champion meaningful advances so that everyone can choose how they live as they age. AARP’s decades of exclusive longevity insights, the breakthrough collaborative ecosystem and community of innovators positions the AgeTech Collaborative to lead the future of AgeTech.