SCS Technologies Plants 10,000 Trees Through One Tree Planted Reforestation Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCS Technologies (SCS), a leading provider of CO2 measurement and pipeline leak detection systems, methane vapor recovery units and petroleum LACT units, today announced the donation of 10,000 trees through a partnership with One Tree Planted. As part of a commitment to plant one million trees by 2030, SCS donates 100 trees for every unit SCS produces.

“Our promise to plant 1 million trees by 2030, made in August 2023, is just the beginning,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS Technologies. “This joint effort with One Tree Planted is a testament to our commitment to combat climate change. SCS contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions not only through natural reforestation but also through our innovative products that aid in reducing carbon emissions. With One Tree Planted and our customers, we are making strides toward achieving essential global environmental goals.”

SCS supports the One Tree Planted mission to plant trees worldwide to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. The 10,000 trees have been planted in a variety of locations to meet the needs of specific environments, including:

Alabama, U.S. - SCS donated 4,300 longleaf pine to support One Tree Planted’s reforestation project across a 27-county area of south Alabama, the habitat for 36 threatened or endangered species, including the gopher tortoise.

- SCS donated 4,300 longleaf pine to support One Tree Planted’s reforestation project across a 27-county area of south Alabama, the habitat for 36 threatened or endangered species, including the gopher tortoise. Alberta, Canada - One Tree Planted is working to restore forests in the Slave Lake Forest area, which were logged before 2000. SCS donated 1,900 trees, which will regenerate the critically important regional habitat for fur-bearing animals, migratory songbirds, raptors and owls, amphibians, black bears, and hoofed animals.

- One Tree Planted is working to restore forests in the Slave Lake Forest area, which were logged before 2000. SCS donated 1,900 trees, which will regenerate the critically important regional habitat for fur-bearing animals, migratory songbirds, raptors and owls, amphibians, black bears, and hoofed animals. São Paulo, Brazil - Once a 608,076-acre forest preserve, the Pontal do Paranapanema area transformed over decades through large-scale ranching and sugarcane farming. SCS donated 1,000 trees as part of the multi-faceted Corridor for Life reforestation project that addresses climate change, supports local communities and conserves biodiversity.

- Once a 608,076-acre forest preserve, the Pontal do Paranapanema area transformed over decades through large-scale ranching and sugarcane farming. SCS donated 1,000 trees as part of the multi-faceted Corridor for Life reforestation project that addresses climate change, supports local communities and conserves biodiversity. Azuero Ecological Corridor, Panama - This large-scale/reforestation project in rural Panama aims to restore land converted to low-density cattle ranching. This area features one of the last remaining intact rainforests within the Cerro Hoya National Park, home to jaguars, spider monkeys, howler monkeys, the endangered Green Macaw, and the Azuero parakeet. SCS donated 1,000 trees as part of the project’s activities to restore degraded land, promote reforestation, and protect forests.

- This large-scale/reforestation project in rural Panama aims to restore land converted to low-density cattle ranching. This area features one of the last remaining intact rainforests within the Cerro Hoya National Park, home to jaguars, spider monkeys, howler monkeys, the endangered Green Macaw, and the Azuero parakeet. SCS donated 1,000 trees as part of the project’s activities to restore degraded land, promote reforestation, and protect forests. Izabal, Guatemala - Throughout 250 rural communities, One Tree Planted promotes regenerative agroforestry using fruit trees interspersed with legume trees planted on the contour. SCS has donated 1,900 trees towards this biodiverse organic agroforestry project, which aims to realize ecological benefits including erosion control, improved biodiversity, carbon sequestration, wildlife habitat, water filtration and nutrient cycling.

“SCS's donation of 10,000 trees is a testament to the power of corporate responsibility in improving ecosystems and communities across the Americas,” said Hannah Ewing, who manages Strategic and Corporate Partnerships at One Tree Planted. “Their commitment to planting 1 million trees is not just a goal; it's a significant step towards ecological restoration. Partnerships like these are instrumental in driving natural reforestation and ensuring a sustainable future for both the environment and humanity.”

In collaboration with One Tree Planted and Trees for Houston, SCS will host a community tree distribution event at the Galena Park Resource and Training Center in Galena Park, Texas, on March 23, 2024. At this event, 1,125 shade, flowering and fruit trees will be distributed to community members to plant at their homes and businesses. More information about the tree distribution will be available closer to the event.

As a leader in CO 2 compression and measurement solutions, SCS Technologies is dedicated to utilizing its expertise and technology to actively support the energy sector in attaining its sustainability objectives. Partnering with One Tree Planted is a part of SCS' strategic initiative to mitigate CO 2 emissions within its operations. Collaborating with One Tree Planted ensures that local partner organizations and community volunteers will plant the trees donated by SCS in regions adversely affected by deforestation. Through these collective endeavors, SCS is actively fostering sustainable practices within the energy industry and taking tangible steps toward a greener future. To learn more about SCS Technologies’ environmental initiatives, please visit www.scstechglobal.com/environmental.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and environmental organizations to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to restore forests that have been degraded or deforested, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity habitat. Many projects have overlapping objectives that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.

About SCS Technologies

SCS Technologies designs, fabricates, and installs CO2 measurement and leak detection systems, methane vapor recovery units, and petroleum LACT units for the energy, industrial and environmental sectors. SCS Technologies has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 as part of the company’s strategic initiative to mitigate CO2 emissions within its operations. Based in Big Spring, Texas, with a Strategy & Innovation Office in the Ion Houston, SCS Technologies is partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital, an energy-focused private equity fund based in New Orleans, Louisiana. www.scstechglobal.com; www.blackbayenergy.com