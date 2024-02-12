Cadence and Dassault Systèmes Unveil the First Cloud-Enabled, Collaborative Experience to Transform the Development of Electromechanical Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced at 3DEXPERIENCE World that they have extended their ongoing strategic partnership by integrating the AI-driven Cadence® OrCAD® X and Allegro® X with Dassault Systèmes’ extended 3DEXPERIENCE Works Portfolio, for SOLIDWORKS existing and future customers. This enables best-in-class collaboration for continuous development across PCB, 3D mechanical design and simulation. The cloud-enabled integration offers joint customers an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for next-generation product development, enabling an up-to-5X reduction in design turnaround time.

This new integration provides electrical and mechanical engineers with an unparalleled collaboration experience to accelerate the end-to-end mechatronics system development process while optimizing designs for performance, reliability, manufacturability, supply resilience, compliance and cost. The new integration offers a seamless and scalable experience to customers of different sizes, from startups to enterprises.

“Any companies developing electromechanical products today need a synergistic solution in order to avoid time-to-market delays,” said Kimball Cluff, executive vice president of Software Sales at GoEngineer, a leading provider of mechanical and electrical design and analysis solutions from Dassault Systèmes and Cadence. “This new cloud-enabled solution from Cadence and Dassault Systèmes provides electrical and mechanical design teams with a proven and easy-to-deploy collaborative solution with a desirable user experience.”

“Every industry is experiencing exploding product complexity due to electrification, AI/ML, security, connectivity and sustainability requirements,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president at Cadence. “Cadence is the leader in developing AI tools for advanced IC packaging and PCB design. With Dassault Systèmes’ powerful 3DEXPERIENCE platform, customers can now design using a best-in-class solution that enables collaboration across PCB and 3D mechanical design.”

“Today's experience economy, where the value of a product comes from its usage, drives exponential demand for connected evolutive electromechanical products. Companies are shifting to experience thinking in their product development processes. Our fast-developing partnership with Cadence empowers our customers to make this shift,” said Philippe Laufer, Executive Vice President Global Brands, Dassault Systèmes.

The joint solution will be available in the second quarter of 2024. Customers can learn more about the solution by visiting Cadence or one of the joint SOLIDWORKS partners at Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE World 2024 or online at www.cadence.com/go/MechatronicSolution.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

