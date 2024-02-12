Modivcare and Jobs & Hope West Virginia Partnership Transforms Lives Across the State

CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, proudly announces its transformative partnership with Governor Jim Justice’s Jobs & Hope West Virginia, aimed at breaking down transportation barriers and fostering recovery and employment opportunities for West Virginians. This collaborative effort has already made a significant impact, changing lives and creating positive outcomes for individuals, families, and communities statewide.

Since the inception of the partnership in November 2020, Modivcare has worked closely with Jobs & Hope WV to provide essential transportation services to program participants. Through this partnership, countless West Virginians have gained access to treatment, employment opportunities, counseling sessions, and educational programs, regardless of their location or destination.

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Over 120,000 trip legs covering more than 2.2 million miles

Collaboration on unique transportation solutions such as the Get Paid to Pay It Forward program, which offers incentives to combat transportation barriers in substance use treatment

Graduation of 495 participants since the launch of the program

5,124 participants Jobs and Hope has helped to employ, with an average salary of $33,398, totaling $17.2 million in combined salaries

1,244 participants no longer in need of SNAP benefits, resulting in an average annual savings of over $4.8 million

“We are incredibly proud of the impact our partnership with Jobs & Hope West Virginia has made on the lives of West Virginians,” says Ilias Simpson, President of Modivcare Mobility. “By eliminating transportation barriers and fostering opportunities for recovery and employment, we are not only transforming individual lives but also contributing to the resilience and prosperity of communities across the state. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to leveraging our resources and expertise to create meaningful change and build a brighter future for all.”

Deb Harris, Manager of West Virginia Schools of Diversion and Transition/Jobs & Hope West Virginia, provided comment.

“Through the Jobs & Hope WV and Modivcare partnership, countless West Virginians now have the means to break free from transportation barriers, changing lives and creating a direct impact on families and communities across the state of West Virginia,” says Harris. “This partnership is just the beginning of a remarkable journey, the collaboration between Jobs & Hope WV and Modivcare holds immense potential. We look forward to the exciting developments and partnerships that will undoubtedly continue to shape the future, impacting lives and communities across West Virginia.”

Modivcare’s commitment to innovation and collaboration with Jobs & Hope WV exemplifies its dedication to improving lives and strengthening communities. This partnership marks the beginning of a transformative journey, with boundless opportunities for positive change in West Virginia.

