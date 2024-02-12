Sam Edelman Announces New Licensing Partnerships to Expand Lifestyle Categories

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sam Edelman, the contemporary lifestyle brand behind some of the world’s most iconic footwear and a lead brand in the Caleres (NYSE: CAL) portfolio, is excited to announce its partnership with four new licensees to expand all three of its brands - Sam Edelman, Circus NY by Sam Edelman and Sam & Libby – into new lifestyle categories. New licensing partners include HB Connections (handbags), Esquire Brands (kids’ shoes), Gina Group (hosiery), and My Step Global (slippers). These licensees will join the brand’s existing portfolio of partners, S. Rothschild (dresses and outerwear), One Jeanswear Group (denim and ready-to-wear), and Randa Apparel and Accessories (belts).

“The addition of four new licensees is another growth milestone for Sam Edelman,” said Jesse Edelman, senior vice president and general manager of Sam Edelman. “We’re confident in our partners’ abilities to bring our passion for our consumer to life across four new categories.”

This fall, and in collaboration with fashion handbag company HB Connections, Sam Edelman and Sam & Libby will unveil handbags that speaks directly to its sophisticated and modern consumer. This strategic partnership will deliver a collection that combines Sam Edelman’s timeless aesthetic with HB Connections’ deep expertise in designing handbags and small leather goods. Recognized not only as the industry leader in handbag craftsmanship, sourcing, and wholesale distribution, HB Connections also offers a diverse portfolio tailored to various market verticals. Their influence extends across 110 countries, where they cultivate impactful strategic partnerships for private label distribution and branded wholesale. As a global leader, HB Connections will deliver trend-on accessories at an attainable price point, while maintaining the high-quality, expert craftsmanship and luxurious details that Sam Edelman is known for.

Additionally, Sam Edelman will launch a new collection of kids’ footwear licensed by Esquire Brands, hosiery licensed by Gina Group, and slippers licensed by My Step Global. These collaborative partnerships mark a pivotal moment, as all three Sam Edelman brands continue to expand into new lifestyle offerings, ready to meet the varied fashion needs of their global audience.

Kids’ footwear and hosiery will be available this spring and slippers available this fall.

“As we step into handbags, kids’ footwear, hosiery and slippers, it allows us to better meet the demands of our diverse and evolving consumer as a complete lifestyle brand dressing her from head to toe,” added Edelman.

About Sam Edelman

A creative visionary and legend in the footwear industry, Sam Edelman is a dominant force in fashion. Sam and his wife, muse and business co-founder, Libby Edelman, have grown Sam Edelman into a complete lifestyle brand. Since 2004, the Sam Edelman brand has been synonymous with aspirational luxury. Inspired by timeless American elegance, Sam’s innate understanding of the customer translates conceptually into a modern lifestyle informed by rich heritage, creativity, and innovation. With flagship locations in SoHo and Beverly Hills, and retail stores from Hong Kong to Dubai, Sam Edelman continues to expand its presence worldwide.

About Circus NY by Sam Edelman

Circus NY is a contemporary lifestyle brand richly influenced by modern street fashion. Unafraid to push boundaries, the customer plays by their own rules and embraces new fashion trends. At Circus NY, we encourage the customer to be unapologetically themselves by delivering high-quality, trend-on product that speaks as loudly as our customer does.

About Sam & Libby

Sam &Libby is a statement of inclusion and diversity with fashion that expresses an optimistic, bold and whimsical approach to the reinvention of its heritage. The brand’s innate spirit of exploration inspires the consumer — from the 18-year-old shopping for prom shoes to the mother of three looking to update her style — to always think outside the shoe box. Sam &Libby will relaunch at Famous Footwear in spring 2024 and will expand its reach to retail stores all over the U.S. Women everywhere will join in the mission to challenge the status quo and celebrate the beauty, voice, and influence of all fashion-lovers alike with Sam &Libby.

About Caleres

Caleres is a market-leading portfolio of global footwear brands that includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.