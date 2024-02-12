Banco Sabadell Joins NCR Atleos ATM Network in Spain to Enable Convenient Financial Services Access for Customers Outside of Branches

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that Banco Sabadell, one of the largest banks in Spain, has selected Atleos as its ATM network partner to provide its customers with easy, secure access to cash and financial services outside of its branches.

Banco Sabadell customers will soon be able to transact with over 1,400 Atleos owned and operated ATMs in Spain in trusted retail locations including convenience stores, supermarkets and shopping centers. By selecting the proven experts at Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM network solution, Banco Sabadell will reduce complexity and boost operational efficiency, while providing optimum availability and access for customers.

“We wanted a trusted partner to provide an ATM network outside of our branches, as an outsourced service,” said Daniel Pelluz, Head of Cards, Retail Banking of Banco Sabadell. “We chose Atleos for their proven track record of success owning and operating ATM networks, and we are delighted that we can deliver an exceptional customer experience outside of our branches, in a way that is operationally efficient for us.”

“By utilizing Atleos’ ATM network, Banco Sabadell is extending its network of branches,” explained Diego Navarrete, executive vice president, Global Sales for Atleos. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Banco Sabadell, so their customers can access financial services when and where they prefer.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – the largest independently-owned network in the world. Through its digital-first technology and unmatched global services operation, Atleos optimizes the branch, improves operational efficiency and maximizes self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.

