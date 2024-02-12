Veeam to Provide Data Backup and Recovery Software for the U.S. Navy with Contract in Total Value of $21 Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veeam® Software, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the award of a $5 million contract with follow on options resulting in a total value of $21 million to provide data backup and recovery software to the U.S. Navy. Through the five-year Program Level Agreement Veeam is supporting PMW 160, the program office responsible for the Navy’s Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) technology program that enables the fleet to communicate and share information. Veeam will provide configuration, maintenance, and testing of Veeam Data Platform and Kasten K10 for Kubernetes software solutions.

“Veeam is excited to be supporting our federal government and valued Navy partners through the delivery of our software to the CANES program,” said Anand Eswaran, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Veeam. “Over the past two years, we have made significant product investments to ensure our products are the most secure and reliable data backup and recovery solutions on the market. We believe this contract with the Navy demonstrates the success of those investments.”

CANES is the Navy’s next-generation tactical afloat network. As a program of record, it consolidates and replaces existing afloat networks providing the necessary infrastructure for applications, systems, and services required to dominate the cyber warfare tactical domain. CANES represents a key aspect of the Navy's modernization planning by upgrading cybersecurity, command and control, communications, and intelligence systems afloat, and by replacing unaffordable and obsolete networks.

Veeam is committed to supporting its partners in the Federal Government, including the U.S. Navy. As the #1 provider worldwide in the Data Replication & Protection software marketi, Veeam has achieved some of the highest certifications for security. The Veeam Data Platform has achieved Common Criteria certification, validating alignment with the most stringent international cyber security regulatory requirements. Veeam has also attained the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) certification for Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12, validating Veeam's commitment to meet the DoD’s most stringent security, interoperability, and supportability requirements for complex network environments.

Driven by an intense and unrelenting focus on governance and security, infrastructure and supply chain assurance, and compliance and certification, Veeam continues to fortify the security of its software platform to meet the evolving standards of the U.S. Government and Defense Industrial Base. Veeam is committed to evolving alongside the needs of the public sector, while also maintaining the highest industry standards of performance and security to support agencies’ data protection and recovery challenges as they continue to become even more critical and complex. This extended contract with the U.S. Navy sets a new standard in trusted, secure public / private partnerships.

For more information on these and other security certifications Veeam has achieved, please visit https://www.veeam.com/solutions/industry/government.html.

