Telia Lithuania Deploys Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme for Country-wide 800Gb/s Wavelength Service

VILNIUS, Lithuania, & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telia Lithuania, a Telia Company subsidiary and leading supplier of telecom services, is leveraging Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics to upgrade its countrywide network to support 400G and higher services and deploy the first 800Gb/s wavelength service between major cities in Lithuania.

With this deployment, Telia Lithuania can deliver more flexible, higher-capacity, and cost-effective transport services with the resiliency and power efficiency required by 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and other bandwidth-intensive applications.

“Our mission is to be the most innovative operator in the Baltics—not just for 5G, but also transmission,” said Andrius Šemeškevičius, Head of Technology at Telia Lithuania. “We chose to work with Ciena because innovation is in their DNA, too. Ciena’s industry-leading optical technology allows us to reliably and efficiently meet our customers’ varied transport requirements—whether for access, metro, long haul, or enterprise data center interconnect.”

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President of EMEA at Ciena, commented: “Network resiliency is of great importance for all networks in the Baltic region, considering the region’s heavy reliance on digital technologies. With an optical solution from Ciena, Telia Lithuania has a resilient network foundation that can instantly bounce back from any disruptions, minimizing downtime, ensuring service continuity, and safeguarding its communication infrastructure.”

Telia Lithuania’s new network will also utilize additional Ciena optical and network management solutions that make possible:

Increased capacity, network reach, and power efficiency with the 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WL5e and WaveLogic Ai programmable coherent optics

with the 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WL5e and WaveLogic Ai programmable coherent optics Faster wavelength restoration with the 6500’s flexible photonics and intelligent Layer 0 control plane

with the 6500’s flexible photonics and intelligent Layer 0 control plane Quicker issue resolution and improved timing distribution for applications requiring highly reliable synchronization

for applications requiring highly reliable synchronization Simpler service deployment and network operations with Navigator Network Control Suite (Navigator NCS)

Additional Resources:

About Telia Lithuania

Telia Lithuania is the only telecommunications company in Lithuania with a full-scale offering of fixed and mobile telephony, broadband internet, and television services. The company also has a strong presence in the IT sector, providing tailored solutions for local and international businesses. Visit: www.telia.lt

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time, we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.