Chemours and the Georgia 4-H Foundation Partner to Provide Environmental Education and Leadership Programs to Georgia Youth

ATHENS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global company committed to making its chemistry as responsible as it is essential, and the Georgia 4-H Foundation, a unit of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Cooperative Extension Service and the premier youth leadership organization in the state of Georgia, have announced a partnership to provide environmental education and leadership learning to youth.

Through Chemours’ Vibrant Communities initiative, the company will provide $225,000 over three years to support Georgia 4-H in its environmental science programming. In addition to monetary support, Chemours employees will volunteer their time and expertise to support the programs.

More than 170,000 youth participate in 4-H activities annually, and environmental science is a major part of the curriculum offered in schools, county Extension offices, and six 4-H centers across Georgia. Youth explore the intersection of ecology, humankind, and the environment as they learn about conservation of resources and the impact of environmental stressors. Through numerous judging teams, camps, classes, and personal project work, youth are exposed to hands-on learning and real-world experiences. Forestry, wildlife, and land conservation are important elements of the 4-H environmental science curriculum. The research-based programming used by Georgia 4-H correlates to the Georgia Standards of Excellence.

“Chemours is proud to support the wonderful initiatives and opportunities the Georgia 4-H provides to youth in Georgia,” said C.J. Hilton, Vice President, Mineral Operations at Chemours. “We believe in investing in our communities, and we are committed to environmental leadership. This partnership allows us to collaborate with an organization that is teaching and inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards, and we are excited to play a role in their development. We will work together to make our communities stronger and expand access to sustainable environmental programs.”

“As the private fundraising arm for Georgia's premier youth development organization, the Georgia 4-H Foundation is committed to building relationships with relevant partners to enhance leadership and workforce development opportunities for youth in all 159 Georgia counties,” said Adam Hammond, Executive Director of the Georgia 4-H Foundation. “This partnership with Chemours will provide unique and effective opportunities for collaboration and education, and we are grateful for their deep support.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, representatives from Chemours mineral operations in Georgia will join the Foundation to celebrate Georgia 4-H Day at the Capitol in Atlanta. Nearly 600 4-H’ers will be on hand to engage with their lawmakers.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com

About Georgia 4-H

Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become true leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the premier youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches hundreds of thousands of people annually through UGA Extension offices and 4-H facilities.

For more information about Georgia 4-H and the Georgia 4-H Foundation, visit www.georgia4h.org and www.georgia4hfoundation.org or follow us on all social media using @Georgia4h.