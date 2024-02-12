Babcock & Wilcox Canada Awarded $13 Million Contract to Supply Equipment and Services to Reduce Environmental Emissions from North American Petroleum Refinery

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its subsidiary, Babcock & Wilcox Canada Corp. (B&W Canada), has been awarded a contract for more than $13 million to supply equipment and design and engineering services to help a petroleum refinery in North America comply with environmental regulations.

B&W will supply 18 high-efficiency, low-NO x burners for the reduction of nitrogen oxides (NO x ) emissions for three units at the plant. B&W will also design a flue gas recirculation system, provide performance engineering services, supply fans, and other equipment for one of the units.

“B&W’s technology will help upgrade this refinery with advanced burners and other technologies, which will significantly reduce the plant’s NO x emissions and assist in the compliance with environmental regulations,” said Stephen Dutkiewicz, Vice President & General Manager, Thermal Projects, B&W. “As North American manufacturers and industries look to help countries emissions goals, B&W’s environmental technologies can play an important role in the transition to cleaner, more-sustainable energy, and industrial processes.”

Work has begun on the equipment supply, which is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2024.

