SuperReturn Extends Relationship with BackBay Communications

LONDON & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SuperReturn, the world’s leading private equity and venture capital conference series, has again selected BackBay Communications, an award-winning financial services public relations agency, as its PR and media relations partner for the upcoming SuperReturn International, SuperInvestor, SuperReturn North America and SuperReturn Private Credit US conferences, taking place June 4-7, November 5-8, and November 11-12, in Berlin, Monaco, and New York, respectively. SuperReturn has also engaged BackBay as PR partner for SuperReturn Private Credit Europe on March 11-12 in London.

Thousands of decision makers across private equity, private credit and venture capital are expected to attend these leading private capital events.

Among the events covered by the agreement is SuperInvestor, which has moved to a new home in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Taking place at the prestigious Grimaldi Forum, SuperInvestor will feature industry-leading speakers on portfolio construction, the energy transition, continuation funds, co-investments and more. Discussion topics at SuperReturn International will include innovation, ESG/impact, growth, value creation, and regeneration and return. At SuperReturn North America, attendees will get the latest perspectives on market dislocation, deglobalization, valuations, and secondaries, among other topics. At SuperReturn Private Credit Europe and US, thought leaders will discuss fundraising, credit secondaries, niche and specialty finance, real estate debt and more.

Terms of BackBay’s engagement include elevating awareness of the conference and its speakers among private capital professionals and private capital-focused media, as well as supporting traditional and digital communications, including thought leadership and speaker Q&As.

“We are very pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with SuperReturn to help raise awareness and attendance for what have become the must-attend private markets events of the year,” said Bill Haynes, Founder and CEO of BackBay. “With a greater focus on online meetings and virtual fundraising in recent years, the SuperReturn series has become an even more important touchpoint between LPs and GPs. And there’s much to talk about given global economic and political events and the myriad issues for private markets to contend with. From the calibre of the participants to the breadth and depth of each agenda, this year’s events will reset the global bar for the private capital universe.”

“BackBay has been an excellent partner for us for a number of years and we are delighted that the team will be supporting us once again this year,” said Dr. Dorothy Kelso, Global Head at SuperReturn. “It’s a big year for SuperReturn with more people expected to attend our events than ever. We are looking forward to welcoming private markets professionals and the wider community to over 20 SuperReturn conferences on 4 continents this year, in what promises to be a year of valuable networking experiences.”

A leader in providing public relations, content marketing and branding services to private markets firms, BackBay has represented more than 125 private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and venture capital firms in a variety of capacities, from ongoing outsourced public relations retainer relationships to projects such as brand messaging, announcing new fund formations, spinoffs, fund closings, new investments and exits, awards, and other firm news, as well as writing thought leadership articles for firm executives. In the last two years, BackBay has been named Best Private Equity PR Firm by The Drawdown and Best Private Equity PR Firm in the Bloomberg/PE Wire European Awards. BackBay has been a Top 10 Private Equity PR Firm in The Deal’s League Tables for the last 18 consecutive quarters.

For more information on BackBay’s private markets experience, visit: www.backbaycommunications.com.

For more information on SuperReturn Private Credit Europe, visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-private-credit-europe/

For SuperReturn International, visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-international/

For SuperInvestor, visit https://informaconnect.com/superinvestor/.

For SuperReturn North America, visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-north-america/

For SuperReturn Private Credit US, visit https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-private-credit/

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an award-winning public relations agency focused on the financial services sector including private markets, asset and wealth management, fintech, and impact investing. With offices in Boston and London, BackBay helps clients build their brands and drive new business. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.