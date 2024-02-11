Radformation and Icon Group Unite to Transform Cancer Treatment and Workflows

NEW YORK & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radformation, a global pioneer in radiation oncology software solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Icon Group (Icon), a worldwide leader in comprehensive cancer care. This collaboration unites the expertise of two innovators, setting the stage to significantly transform cancer care through groundbreaking workflows and advanced software solutions.

Icon is globally recognised for its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional end-to-end cancer treatment and patient care. Operating a global network of state-of-the-art cancer centres, compounding facilities, research and pharmacy management services, Icon is focused on addressing the global cancer burden by bringing the best care to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible.

This commitment to innovation, research, and patient-focused care harmoniously aligns with Radformation’s mission. As a trailblazer in radiation oncology software, Radformation brings to the partnership innovative solutions that simplify intricate treatment planning and quality assurance workflows, helping radiation oncology teams to efficiently and accurately deliver personalised treatment plans.

By merging advanced technology with user-centric interfaces, Radformation’s software empowers clinicians to elevate treatment outcomes and patient experiences, further complementing the exceptional care provided by Icon.

Icon Group Executive Manager of Clinical Care, Trent Aland said this partnership reflects Icon’s ongoing commitment to investing in the latest technologies to improve access to cancer care. “Our partnership with Radformation will enable us to co-develop and implement quality improvement tools by leveraging our collective expertise and skills,” said Trent. “We are often first to market in the latest radiation therapy technologies and treatments. Radformation’s tools will support our clinical teams globally and aid in streamlining processes to increase efficiencies and allow us to deliver the best possible care to more people.”

The partnership will commence with AutoContour, Radformation’s AI-driven contouring solution featuring 200 structure models, a robust toolset and image registration to accelerate the pre-treatment planning process, and RadMachine, a cloud-based platform used to streamline Machine QA to ensure the safety and optimal performance of treatment delivery systems, imaging technology, and ancillary equipment. This collaboration aims not only to enhance workflow efficiency and increase treatment accuracy but most importantly, to significantly improve patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Icon," said Joe Ianni, VP Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships for Radformation. "Their global reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision for advancing radiation oncology workflows. Together, we have the opportunity to improve the way cancer treatment is delivered and further empower clinicians in their mission to save lives."

About Radformation

Radformation is committed to improving the lives of clinicians by delivering user-friendly products developed to increase the safety and quality of cancer treatment. Radformation envisions a radiation oncology clinic where staff are equipped with solutions that supplement their expertise and automate tedious tasks, leading to better patient care everywhere. Since its founding in 2016, Radformation has grown to serve over 1,600 clinics around the world with a portfolio of products streamlining all stages of the treatment planning workflow. For more information, visit radformation.com.

About Icon Group

Icon Group is Australia's largest integrated provider of cancer care with a growing reach in New Zealand, Asia and the United Kingdom. Icon is built on a strong but simple mission - to deliver the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. The group brings together all aspects of quality cancer care including medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, research, pharmacy and compounding to deliver a truly integrated, end-to-end seamless service for cancer patients. With a network of more than 300 doctors, over 50 cancer centres, four compounding facilities and the management of 70 plus pharmacies, Icon is delivering world-leading care and helping address the global cancer burden.

For more information visit www.icongroup.global and follow Icon Group on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/icon-group