Orion Group Partners with Leading HVAC Service Providers, The Tustin Group and Aireko Services & Installations

FARMERS’ BRANCH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with The Tustin Group (“Tustin”) and Aireko Services & Installations (“ASI”). Tustin is a leading HVAC business with building automation service branches throughout the Northeast. ASI is a HVAC service provider with mechanical and electrical capabilities based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Orion is building national providers by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and by providing resources to help fuel their next chapter of growth. Tustin and ASI join Orion’s growing network of market-leading heavy mechanical focused businesses, Astra Service Partners.

“We could not be more excited to continue to grow our Astra network, by partnering with The Tustin Group and Aireko Services & Installations,” said Alberto Gomez, CEO of Astra Service Partners. “Tustin and ASI are service-focused companies with a large footprint across a diverse range of geographic locations and customer profiles. Most importantly both leadership teams share and embody our servant leadership values in their day-to-day. We look forward to continuing to grow both the Tustin and ASI brands in for many years to come.”

Tustin has become a leading service provider for all building automation solutions in the Northeast, specializing primarily in the service and replacement of HVAC equipment. Founded in 1992 by Tus Sasser, Tustin is now led by President Steve Fluck.

“At Tustin, we win by committing to live by our values to create a culture that prioritizes safety and teamwork,” said Steve Fluck. “We’re passionate about investing in our people to ensure we deliver the ultimate customer experience. Our partnership with Astra has pumped energy into our organization and created excitement throughout about the potential growth and opportunities for our team.”

ASI similarly has decades of experience servicing all HVAC needs for commercial and industrial customers throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Founded in 1963 and based in Puerto Rico, ASI is currently led by President Carlos Rivera.

“We live and value Astra’s pledge of prioritizing business autonomy while trusting in the power of the network,” said Carlos Rivera. “The most exciting aspect of the partnership is the ability to collaborate with a large team of professionals across the network. With Astra, you get to share business ideas and solutions with a larger, amazing team that is always willing to help.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com or reach out to Josh Bernstein (josh@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

About The Tustin Group

Founded in 1992, The Tustin Group is a leading HVAC provider based in Norristown, PA servicing customers throughout the Northeast. Along with heavy mechanical services, Tustin also provides energy, water, fire safety, and security solutions as a single-source integrated building services company. Tustin is dedicated to prioritizing customer safety and upholding its core values of excellence, integrity, and total customer satisfaction.

About Aireko Services and Installation

Based in Puerto Rico, Aireko Services and Installation has over 60 years of experience servicing customers throughout the Caribbean. Along with its comprehensive HVAC solutions expertise, ASI also provides a wide breadth of building automation services, from fire prevention to energy solutions with customization capabilities and decades-long expertise in each service offering.