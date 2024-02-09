IonQ and Seoul National University’s Center for Quantum Information Science Education (CQISE) Enter Agreement to Support Quantum Workforce Development

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seoul National University’s Center for Quantum Information Science Education (CQISE) to promote workforce development in quantum information, communication science, and technology. Today’s agreement is the latest in a series of South Korean initiatives aimed at developing the country’s burgeoning quantum computing industry.

IonQ and CQISE’s goal is to establish educational and joint research programs that enable academia and industry professionals to actively respond to the evolving demands of industry sectors. Details of the agreement include mutual personnel exchange to improve the quality of bilateral cooperation, joint research, and internship development for quantum-related activities.

Taehyun Kim, director of the Research Center for Quantum Science & Technology at Seoul National University, said, "The educational and research collaboration with IonQ, a leader in the global quantum computer market, is expected to open new horizons in quantum computing research and education at Seoul National University, and it will greatly contribute to the vitalization of the domestic quantum computing field."

“We are excited about IonQ’s partnership with Seoul National University to provide cutting-edge resources that will help position Korea as a leader in creating a quantum-driven economy of the future,” said Jungsang Kim, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of IonQ.

Today’s agreement follows a similar MoU IonQ signed in June of last year with South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communications Technology), to educate quantum science and technology professionals across the region and promote the creation of a local quantum ecosystem. Both these announcements, along with IonQ’s collaboration with QuantumBasel in Switzerland, demonstrate IonQ’s dedication to growing quantum ecosystems through pioneering research, technology, and innovative solutions.

To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-ready.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 35 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the company’s technology driving commercial advantage in the future, the ability for third parties to implement IonQ’s offerings to increase their quantum computing capabilities, the effect of increased availability of customer support functions, IonQ’s quantum computing capabilities and plans, access to IonQ’s quantum computers, increases in algorithmic qubit achievement, and the scalability and reliability of IonQ’s quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s filings, including but not limited to those described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.