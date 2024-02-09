Aptar signs enterprise agreement with Biogen to operate and develop digital health solutions

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Digital Health, part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, has entered into an enterprise agreement with Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) to operate and develop digital health solutions for neurological and rare diseases. As part of the agreement, Biogen will transfer ownership of select digital health solutions to Aptar Digital Health (Aptar).

Through this collaboration, Aptar will provide a full range of capabilities including the product management, design, development and maintenance of software applications, secured cloud hosting, and customer and marketing support to Biogen.

Over the past years, Biogen has successfully launched several flagship digital health solutions which have supported hundreds of thousands of patients in over 15 countries. The first solutions to transition to an operation by Aptar in North America, Europe/UK, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are:

Cleo™/Aby™: a digital care companion app to help people live with multiple sclerosis. It includes disease information, symptom-tracking, treatment reminders and tailored self-care programs on topics like fatigue and emotional management.

Physio.me: a digital exercise companion that offers at-home, tailored exercises to patients with neuromuscular disorders who can measure and share their progress with their care team and can increase their likelihood to achieve their physical goals.

In addition to these solutions, Biogen and Aptar will further collaborate to potentially develop and bring to market new digital health solutions for the management of spinal muscular amyotrophy, Friedreich’s ataxia and lupus in selected countries.

“We are excited to leverage our end-to-end capabilities to support Biogen and enable patients and their care teams to benefit from advanced digital solutions for better disease management,” said Pierre Leurent, President, Aptar Digital Health. “With this new agreement, Aptar Digital Health’s activities are significantly expanding in neurology and immunology, two strategic therapeutic areas. We look forward to an exciting collaboration between both our groups in the coming years.”

“Biogen is a recognized pharmaceutical leader who has been at the forefront of digital health in neuroscience over the past years,” stated Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma. “This flagship collaboration is an excellent illustration of Aptar’s expanding role as a go-to partner for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a comprehensive portfolio of device solutions, services and digital to help improve the lives of patients around the world.”

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Aptar Digital Health creates end-to-end solutions to enhance patient experiences every day, leveraging a holistic ecosystem of digital interventions. Amplified by an industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions, Aptar Digital Health’s offering combines mobile and web apps, connected drug delivery systems, onboarding, training and advanced data analytics services to actively empower patients and create a positive treatment journey. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, please visit www.aptardigitalhealth.com and www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.