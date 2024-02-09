Bacardi and Volvo Named First Founding Partners of UOB LIVE, Bangkok’s Groundbreaking New Live Events Venue

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UOB LIVE, Bangkok’s new, 6,000 capacity state-of-the-art live entertainment venue, announced today that it has signed strategic partnership agreements with Bacardi Thailand Limited and Volvo Car Thailand to become the venue’s first two Founding Partners. When UOB LIVE opens on Sunday, February 11, with a specially tailored one-night-only concert produced and performed by international superstar Ed Sheeran, the venue is set to redefine live entertainment in Bangkok and the ASEAN region.

This exciting announcement builds on the previously announced naming rights partnership for UOB LIVE, that is UOB, secured by AEG Global Partnerships. The strategic multi-year deal positions UOB at the forefront of Bangkok's burgeoning entertainment scene, further strengthening its brand image and allowing it to connect with customers through unique experiences offered at UOB LIVE.

As part of the historic multi-year sponsorships, brokered by AEG Partnerships, Bacardi and Volvo will serve as the venue’s exclusive beverage partner and exclusive automotive partner. The agreements underscore each brand’s commitment to Thailand, one of the fastest growing regions in Asia, and further expands their presence in market.

As Founding Partners, a premium and category exclusive designation of UOB LIVE, Bacardi and Volvo will have large-scale brand presence and sponsorship activations across the venue, including brand-tailored signage and exposure on the venue’s digital displays and social media platforms among other elements of the deals.

“Bacardi has a long history of working in the concert and live events space and our collaboration with UOB LIVE provides us with an incredible opportunity to partner from the ground up with a venue that is set to redefine the entertainment landscape not only in Bangkok and Thailand but the entire region,” said Bacardi spokesperson Nakul Roy, General Manager Thailand. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to the Thai market and will allow us to further push the boundaries in our industry by delivering innovative offerings that give fans a seamless way to experience engage with our portfolio brands.“

"The Volvo brand is synonymous with quality, innovation and advancing technology,” said Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car Thailand. “We are a customer centric brand and being the exclusive automotive partner of UOB LIVE provides us with an exciting opportunity to communicate our product value and innovation, as well as showcasing our commitment to provide our customers with a truly premium and unique experience. The partnership will also enable us to deliver highly personalized offerings and give us opportunities to engage, excite and entertain our customers as we further support them to live life freely and find joy in their journey.”

As part of the agreements, Bacardi and Volvo will be strategically integrated throughout UOB LIVE and brought to life across various touchpoints and experiential activations. Additionally, each Founding Partner will have the ability to collaborate on cross promotional opportunities and unique events at the venue.

“We are proud to align UOB LIVE with two of the world’s most iconic, global brands – Bacardi and Volvo, each of which is best-in-class in their respective industries,” said Craig Grossarth, General Manager of UOB LIVE. “Their commitment to excellence matches ours and will help us amplify the world-class experiences that our guests can expect when they visit our venue.”

Set in the heart of Bangkok, UOB LIVE is located at the 6th floor of EMSPHERE shopping mall, a world class destination that features a diverse array of dining options, and comprehensive entertainment spaces catering to different interests and preferences. The venue is being developed through a strategic alliance that united three industry giants: AEG, a global leader in sports and live entertainment; The Mall Group, renowned for developing Thailand's premier retail and entertainment complexes; and UOB, a leading bank in Asia. The venue will be operated in partnership with the world’s leading venue manager ASM Global.

About Bacardi

Bacardi Limited is the largest privately held, family-owned spirits company in the world. Originally known for its Bacardí brand of white rum, it now has a portfolio of more than 200 brands, such as Grey Goose, Dewar’s, Patron, Bombay, Martini, etc. and labels. Founded in Cuba in 1862 by Facundo Bacardí Massó, Bacardi Limited has been family-owned for seven generations and employs more than 8,000 people with sales in approximately 170 countries.

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B.”

“For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.” This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to be a climate-neutral company by 2040.

As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing, and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).

About UOB LIVE

UOB LIVE is Southeast Asia’s new world-class Entertainment Venue, situated in the new and vibrant Em District of Bangkok, uniquely positioned in a top of the world class EMSHERE shopping mall, a state-of-the-art entertainment venue that anchors a world-class shopping outlet, a diverse array of dining options, and comprehensive entertainment spaces catering to different interests and preferences.

At the heart of this landmark alliance is the shared commitment to innovation and excellence, uniting the expertise of three industry giants: The Mall Group, renowned for developing Thailand’s premier retail and entertainment complexes; AEG, a global leader in sports and live entertainment and UOB, a leading bank in Asia. The venue is managed by ASM Global, the world leader in venue management, which will ensure the new world-class venue will become a premier entertainment destination, bringing international performances and sporting events to the region.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nearly nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About UOB Thailand

UOB Thailand is a fully-licensed commercial bank with its network of 147 branches, 343 ATMs nationwide (as at 31 December 2023). UOB Thailand has consistently been amongst the top rated Thai banks according to Moody’s Investor Service (A3 for Long-Term Bank Deposits rating) and Fitch Ratings (A-) for Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, 'AAA(tha)' for National Long-Term Rating.