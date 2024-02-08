Login Announces the Creation of Login POD, Powered By Publishers’ Graphics. A Seamless Print On Demand Production and Delivery Solution In Canada.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Login, is pleased to announce the creation of Login POD, a Canadian print on demand solution, powered by Publishers’ Graphics (PG), the leading experts in print on demand in North America. Launching in April 2024, Login POD will be based at Login’s Corporate Headquarters and Distribution Centre in Winnipeg, Canada. This solution is a print on demand, warehousing, and delivery system, allowing books to be printed, packaged, and shipped from our centrally located facility to the Canadian marketplace.

This new venture will improve the overall customer experience as the two companies work together to provide fast, high-quality print-on-demand services in Canada. Working with Login POD, and having books printed in a facility already prepared for immediate B2B and D2C delivery will help publishers save on freight, reduce delivery lead-times, and improve their presence in the Canadian marketplace by ensuring greater accessibility of their titles.

This new endeavor leverages the strengths of both companies and makes a bold commitment to the Canadian Book Industry and the North American publishing industry to deliver the best service possible. In addition, this new program reduces the industry’s carbon footprint by decreasing the need for transportation from print facilities into Canada.

“I’m thrilled about starting Login POD, powered by PG,” said Mark Champagne, President and CEO of Login. “We have grown our company through quality, consistency, and the ability to provide strategic services based on our clients’ needs. Given Publishers’ Graphics reputation, experience, and vast publisher catalogue, it’s clear PG shares those foundational principals.”

Login is the premier distributor of trade, health sciences, scientific, technical books, and electronic products. Login is a privately owned and operated company, with over 30 years of experience and investment in the Canadian book and publishing industry. For more information about this proudly Canadian company, visit www.lb.ca.

Publishers' Graphics is a distinguished family-owned book manufacturing company that specializes in cutting-edge digital print on demand and short-run printing services. With a commitment to excellence, we bring decades of experience to the forefront, ensuring that every project we undertake is executed with precision and care.