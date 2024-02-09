What to Watch this February on Willow

This February on Willow, catch exclusive cricket action: West Indies Tour of Australia, the gripping England vs India Test series, the U19 World Cup, and much more. Your ultimate cricket streaming destination.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willow:

UPCOMING LIVE SPORTS:

West Indies Tour of Australia (Continues to February 13)

In the gripping Australia vs West Indies series, available exclusively on Willow, the Test series concluded in a 1-1 draw, while Australia dominated the ODIs, winning 3-0. Highlights include Xavier Bartlett's standout performance, becoming the first Australian with four-wicket hauls in his first two ODIs. The third ODI in Canberra marked the shortest completed men's ODI in Australia, with Australia securing a record win by 259 balls remaining. The series, showcasing Australia's continued home dominance against the West Indies, now moves into the T20I phase.

Schedule:

1st T20I (N): February 9, 2024, Hobart (3:00 AM EST)

2nd T20I (N): February 11, 2024, Adelaide (3:00 AM EST)

3rd T20I (D/N): February 13, 2024, Perth (3:00 AM EST)

England vs India Test Series (Continues to March 11)

In the enthralling England vs India Test series, available exclusively on Willow, currently tied at 1-1, each team has showcased remarkable resilience and skill. England secured a narrow 28-run victory in the first Test at Hyderabad, while India, bolstered by Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, claimed a 106-run win in the second Test at Visakhapatnam. Bumrah's match haul of 9 for 91 has propelled him to become the first Indian fast bowler to be ranked No. 1 in Tests. The series moves forward with matches in Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala, promising cricket fans further intense competition.

Schedule:

3rd Test: February 14–19, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (11:00 PM EST start)

February 14–19, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (11:00 PM EST start) 4th Test: February 22-27, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (11:00 PM EST start)

February 22-27, JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi (11:00 PM EST start) 5th Test: March 6–11, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (11:00 PM EST start)

