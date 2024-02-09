Pitch Golf Partners With Trackman to Fuel Expansion and Promote Diversity in Golf

VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitch, the modern golf club designed for golfers of all skill levels, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Trackman. Having been in discussions for the past year, Pitch founders Elliot Godfrey and Chris Ingham have been impressed by Trackman’s commitment to indoor golf, an area they see tremendous growth in moving forward. The partnership further validates Pitch Golf's remarkable success in reshaping the golf industry.

Since its inception, Pitch Golf has received recognition by establishing itself as the go-to destination for golf enthusiasts seeking an inclusive, innovative, and enjoyable golf experience. With an unwavering commitment to making golf more diverse and accessible, Pitch Golf has effectively bridged the gap between seasoned golfers and newcomers, creating an environment where everyone can enjoy the sport to the fullest.

Pitch Golf and Trackman have entered into a partnership that ultimately will help grow the game of golf across a far wider audience. This collaboration leverages Trackman's cutting-edge golf technology, known for its accuracy, data-driven insights, and broad software portfolio offering to enhance the Pitch Golf experience. Pitch Golf's choice to integrate Trackman technology underscores their commitment to providing golfers with the best tools and experience available.

The first part of this partnership will see TrackMan units deployed across current and future Pitch destinations. Over the past 20 years, TrackMan has, in collaboration with the best golfers, teachers, and equipment manufacturers, developed solutions that provide the most accurate, real-time data on club delivery, ball impact, launch, flight, and landing. The technology has created a better game for professionals and amateurs in golf and changed how golf is taught and experienced. The new software graphics have helped take the indoor golf experience to another level.

”We are very impressed by the concept Pitch has developed, and how they make the sport more inclusive and diverse to the benefit of golfers and everyone in the industry. We are excited to see members and guests of Pitch use our technology, and to see the Pitch team use our software infrastructure to develop their business much further," says Trackman’s CEO Klaus Eldrup- Jørgensen.

Pitch Golf's impressive growth continues with plans to open additional sites across the country, as well as internationally thus expanding their reach and offering their unique brand of golf to even more enthusiasts. The new partnership with Trackman will play a pivotal role in accelerating this expansion.

Pitch has just announced its expansion into Ireland with the opening of its first international site, signing a long-term lease in Dublin’s premier retail destination, Grafton Place. Opening in Q2 2024, Pitch Dublin will offer a truly unique experience that combines leading technology, professional coaching and a contemporary socialising experience for all ages and levels. Co- founder Chris Ingham commented that “The Dublin site is a testament to the strength of our concept and the belief in our brand by the landlord to bring Pitch to such a prestigious development.

Pitch Golf is also excited to introduce partnership and joint venture opportunities, allowing individuals and entrepreneurs to be a part of the Pitch Golf success story. This move will not only enhance the brand's presence but also provide new business opportunities for those passionate about revolutionising the golf industry.

"We believe that golf has the potential to be more diverse and inclusive," said Elliot Godfrey, Co- Founder and CEO of Pitch Golf. "Our partnership with Trackman aligns perfectly with this vision. By combining our strengths, we can introduce more people to the joys of golf and make the sport accessible to a broader audience."

This partnership marks a significant step towards a brighter future for the sport.

About Pitch Golf:

Pitch Golf is a modern golf club that focuses on providing a welcoming and inclusive golf experience for all skill levels. With a commitment to making golf more diverse and accessible, Pitch Golf offers a unique and enjoyable golfing environment. For more information, visit https://pitchgolf.london/.

About Trackman:

Over the past 20 years, TrackMan has, in collaboration with the best golfers, teachers, and equipment manufacturers, developed solutions that provide the most accurate, real-time data on ball collision, launch, flight, and landing. The technology has helped professionals and amateurs unleash their potential in golf and changed how golf is taught and experienced. More than 1,000 tour players have invested in TrackMan technology for their personal use, with over 90 of the Top 100 players in the world using TrackMan for club delivery and ball flight analysis, shot testing, and optimising their equipment.

Today, TrackMan solutions include the world’s finest launch monitor, the leading simulator and virtual golf engine, and the most accurate driving range solution. TrackMan’s 360 solution is used by many of the world’s finest golf clubs featuring TrackMan 4 for instruction and club fitting, TrackMan Range for ball flight tracking on the range, TrackMan Simulator for Indoor Golf , and Virtual Golf allowing a fully rendered version of their golf course(s) on all TrackMan platforms.

TrackMan A/S, headquartered in Vedbæk, Denmark, featuring the largest R&D team in the golf industry, is the developer and owner of TrackMan technologies, which include a comprehensive patent portfolio of granted patents and pending patent applications.