SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 13 Strategies to Its Manager Marketplace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, announced it has added 13 strategies offered by six leading asset management firms to its platform. Bahl & Gaynor and Cantor Fitzgerald are now offering strategies across growth and equity. The platform currently features 1327 strategies from over 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Piton Investment Management, Schafer Cullen Capital Management, and TAMP Advisory Solutions, LLC, added 6 strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across small and mid cap, fixed income, and water impact themes.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth Large Cap Quality Growth Small Cap Quality Growth Small/Mid Cap Income Growth - smig®

Cantor Fitzgerald Dividend Growth Equity Dividend Plus Large Cap Focused

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management KAR Small-Mid Cap Quality Value

Piton Investment Management Tactical Ultra-Short Duration Tax-Exempt Ultra-Short Duration

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Water Impact

TAMP Advisory Solutions WealthTrust DBS Quality Mid Cap WealthTrust DBS Quality Small Cap



“This expansion underscores our dedication to providing clients access to diverse investment solutions, while helping asset managers reach a wider audience and accelerate their growth,” said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. “With the addition of Bahl & Gaynor and Cantor Fitzgerald, alongside expanded offerings from existing partners, SMArtX continues to evolve as the go-to platform for innovative and sophisticated managed account solutions.”

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.