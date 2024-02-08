New Way Mortgage Partners with Calque to Offer The Trade-In Mortgage in California

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Way Mortgage, based in Sacramento, Calif. and committed to hassle free loan services, has adopted The Trade-In Mortgage™ powered Calque—an innovative buy-before-you-sell program. Through their engagement with Calque, New Way Mortgage empowers clients to leverage their home equity to purchase a new home before selling their current one.

In today’s real estate market, this program offers convenience and considerable negotiating advantages to borrowers searching for a new home while still owning an existing home. The mortgage market is challenged by high interest rates and historically-low inventory. Many residential purchasers can be disadvantaged when competing with investors and larger entities that can make all-cash offers. With The Trade-In Mortgage, New Way Mortgage allows homeowners to bid for the home with competitive, non-contingent offers without moving out and selling their current home first. Additionally, this new program enables borrowers to qualify for their next home without including their current home in debt-to-income, resulting in better terms for their new loan.

“We are thrilled to work with Calque to offer a secure and compliant 'buy-before-you-sell' solution to our valued clients,” said Aaron Clowes, CEO at New Way Mortgage. “Our shared goal is to improve financial wellness and achieve homeownership for our clients without any hassle or BS throughout California. With our mortgage expertise and a guaranteed backup offer from Calque, we enable homebuyers to purchase their desired home with an easier process and less stress.”

Dan Mugge, the chief operating officer at Calque, expressed his excitement about partnering with New Way Mortgage to introduce The Trade-In Mortgage. He highlighted that with many homeowners emerging from the pandemic with record-high equity levels, this mortgage option provides a solution for borrowers in California facing challenges due to limited inventory and fierce competition to purchase a home. “The opportunity to collaborate with New Way Mortgage to offer The Trade-In Mortgage is exciting because both our organizations are committed to making this process easier for consumers. Working with New Way Mortgage lets us help buyers seamlessly move from their existing home into their next home.”

About New Way Mortgage

New Way Mortgage, Inc. dba New Way Mortgage is a Mortgage Broker licensed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Finance Lenders Law. CFL License # 60DBO-161836 New Way Mortgage, Inc. dba New Way Mortgage and dba The New Way Home is a Real Estate Broker licensed by the California Dept of Real Estate DRE # 02112174. NMLS 1938382. Equal Housing Opportunity.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.