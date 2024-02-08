Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform Wins 2024 AESP Innovation in Technology Award

Bidgely has been named winner of the 2024 AESP Energy Awards for the success of its UtilityAI Platform in solving the industry’s most pressing challenges. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bidgely has been named winner of the 2024 AESP Energy Awards for the success of its UtilityAI Platform in solving the industry’s most pressing challenges.

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Energy Services Professionals (AESP) has named Bidgely a winner of the 2024 AESP Energy Awards, Innovation in Technology. The AESP Energy Awards honor companies that demonstrate leadership in advancing the industry with innovative approaches to solving the industry’s most pressing challenges. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform was recognized for giving utilities unique, behind-the-meter insights that unify strategic grid and customer programs – a convergence imperative to streamlining utility operations, increasing customer satisfaction and protecting grid stability.

“The winners of the AESP Energy Awards are true models for our community and the larger clean energy industry. They represent earnest collaboration, daring innovation and the uplifting power of inclusivity,” said Jen Szaro, president & CEO of AESP. “The contributions of these people and projects go far beyond electrons saved and kilowatts moved and managed. They’ve uplifted communities and businesses, created healthier environments and removed barriers to clean energy participation for those who need it most.”

With Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform, utilities have the ability to monitor the energy usage of each customer for all 8,760 hours of the year. This continuous and detailed tracking offers deep insights into how customers use energy, with breakdowns available by the hour, geographic area, rate plans, and appliance type (including refrigeration, heating, cooling, lighting, electric vehicle charging, and more). For the first time, utilities gain a full picture of how energy flows on the grid.

Bidgely’s UtilityAI insights can be easily disseminated across multiple business units, breaking down organizational silos and creating agile teams that work faster and more efficiently, redefining ‘business as usual.’

“We are honored to be recognized by AESP for empowering utilities to understand, in real time, how energy moves along the grid to remain agile in today’s dynamic energy landscape,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform inspires the rethinking of legacy problems with new approaches. Utilities around the world are now improving how they support evolving customer expectations, managing the complexities of today’s supply and demand paradigm, and optimizing existing grid infrastructure using AI.”

The implementation of Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform was recognized in particular for enabling Avista to easily share appliance-level energy consumption information and data-driven discoveries cross-departmentally. With one single data source, Avista was able to: reduce high bill investigation truck rolls, improve customer engagement satisfaction ratings, identify new opportunities for Federal Grant capture, enhance electric vehicle (EV) and distributed energy resources (DER) grid planning, and save hundreds of hours in employee workloads.

To learn about the transformative potential of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and Bidgely’s data-driven strategies in revolutionizing utility operations, read the case study: Leveraging Behind the Meter Intelligence for Customer and Grid Operations.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.