Minted Partners With DoorDash for On-Demand Delivery of Greeting Cards for Millennial and Gen Z Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minted, the premium design marketplace committed to empowering independent artists, today announced it is rolling out a new partnership with local commerce platform, DoorDash, to offer nationwide on-demand delivery of Minted greeting cards. The collaboration will begin with a Valentine’s Day collection, to be followed shortly by a broader assortment of cards for everyday occasions.

This Valentine’s Day, shoppers—especially those last-minute buyers—can conveniently express their love with multiple high-quality greeting cards that feature the work of independent artists — along with other gifts through DashMart, a new type of grocery and convenience store on DoorDash, and The Flower & Gift Boutique.

As the greeting card brand favored by younger generations, Minted is committed to meeting consumers where they are. Today’s Millennial and Gen Z shoppers lead full, busy lives and prefer convenient experiences, seamless transactions, and fast deliveries that complement their lifestyles. According to an Advantage Solutions survey, while the majority of Americans plan to purchase a Valentine’s Day card, 25% of men plan to put it off until one to two days beforehand. Minted’s innovative partnership with DoorDash caters to younger generations who have adopted online food delivery in droves, making it easier than ever for last-minute shoppers to shop thoughtful greeting cards and gifts for special occasions, without driving across town or scouring store displays.

“Millennials and Gen Z consumers seek the right balance in the products they buy: where convenience meets quality,” said Minted Co-Founder and CEO Melissa Kim. “At the same time, younger consumers increasingly value authenticity and purchases that align with their values. By partnering with DoorDash, Minted makes it possible for consumers to purchase artisanal products that express their individuality — and support the livelihoods of independent artists — with the immediacy and convenience of on-demand delivery.”

DoorDash offers the modern delivery experience that its customer base already loves, making it a valuable new distribution channel for Minted. In a LendingTree survey, 82% of consumers said they used on-demand delivery over the past year, and Millennials spent the most compared to other generations.

Minted appeals to much younger consumers than the traditional greeting cards industry. A majority of Minted customers are between 19 and 38 years old, while the majority of greeting cards purchasers, industry-wide, are between 35 and 60 years old, according to the Greeting Cards Association. Retailers who are hungry to bring Millennial and Gen Z shoppers to their doors turn to Minted to attract these younger customers. Minted retail partners include Target, West Elm, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams-Sonoma, Barnes & Noble, and DoorDash.

ABOUT MINTED

Minted is a premium goods marketplace, committed to discovering and fostering the world’s untapped creative talent and bringing it to market. The company’s wedding, holiday, gifts, art, stationery, and home furnishings products have reached more than 75 million homes worldwide. Using Minted’s crowdsourcing technology, consumers are empowered to vote for the designs they love and want to see sold, ensuring that Minted continuously sells fresh and trend-forward products. The winning designs are manufactured by Minted, enabling artists from around the world to sell their work while letting Minted do the rest. Since launching in 2007, the company has expanded to serve consumers in new categories including wall art, textiles, digital content, home decor, and home furnishings. Minted also builds traditional retail distribution for its independent artist community, partnering with major retailers and consumer products brands. The company has raised more than $300 million from top-tier investors including Benchmark Capital, T. Rowe Price, Permira, Ridge Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and Norwest Venture Partners. Learn more at minted.com.