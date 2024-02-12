HTuO Biosciences Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HTuO Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing an innovative molecular simulation platform for drug discovery, announces it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS as a resident virtual company.

HTuO Biosciences aims to revolutionize drug design and optimization with AtomForge, a platform powered by a proprietary physics engine and machine learning. AtomForge will redefine molecular modelling, drug discovery, and approaches to targeting undruggable proteins.

Dr. Anthony Fejes, CEO and co-founder of HTuO Biosciences, remarks:

“We are thrilled to join JLABS as it will provide world-class mentorship, industry connections and research capabilities. Becoming a JLABS member is a testament to our technology, the team, and the strength of the biotechnology sector in British Columbia.”

HTuO Biosciences is a virtual company of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS, a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps pharmaceutical, medical technology, and health tech entrepreneurs bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers. More information: http://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/

About HTuO

HTuO Biosciences is a computational biotechnology company based in Vancouver, Canada, with the mission of developing advanced molecular simulation software capable of accurately predicting the behaviour of molecules to accelerate drug optimization and expand the range of druggable targets. The core technology, the AtomForge force field, is powered by a novel physics algorithm and utilizes a machine learning approach to go beyond the limits of current computer-aided drug design tools. To learn more, please visit www.htuobio.com.